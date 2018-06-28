Sneak peek of pasta porn from SheWolf, Roman restaurant opening Friday Rigatoni carbonara ($18) from SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, which makes its public debut in Detroit's Cass Corridor Friday, June 29, 2018. 01 / 10 Rigatoni carbonara ($18) from SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, which makes its public debut in Detroit's Cass Corridor Friday, June 29, 2018. 01 / 10

Get ready to say buongiorno to Detroit's newest dining hot spot.

The highly anticipated SheWolf Pastificio & Bar from chef Anthony Lombardo makes its public debut on the ground floor of the Selden building in Midtown Friday, following a handful of successful practice-run industry nights and friends and family dinners.

SheWolf – a reference to the Roman origin myth – is thought to be the only chef-driven restaurant in Michigan milling its own flour onsite fresh daily for its pasta and bread.

"When you think about pasta, you've got to think about the ingredients, but nobody thinks about flour," Lombardo said. "Everything is about sauce, noodle, shape. In its purest form, flour is most important. If you start reading ingredient lists on even the best pastas, it's crazy all the preservatives that get pumped into the flours – even the organic stuff."

Instead, Lombardo is taking the labor-intensive extra step of sourcing organic, non-GMO, heritage whole wheat that he runs through a mill every morning. Leftover bran that doesn't make it back into the house-made focaccia or turned into rigatoni steeps overnight in water to make a sort of bran tea, which is then added to the pasta water the next day. The result is a pasta with higher nutrient density than if it had been boiled in plain salted water.

"All those essential oils, starch, other nutrients that would've just gone to pig feed with the bran go into the pasta," Lombardo said.

The house-made pasta at Detroit's SheWolf Pastificio & Bar is made from flour milled fresh daily at the restaurant.

Jesse David Green

It also affects the taste.

"You take grains and mill them fresh, you preserve all the acids and nutrients that are in there," Lombardo told the Free Press in October. "It's delicious. If you make the pasta fresh you don't have to worry about it going bad, and it changes the flavor profile of the pasta."

To be clear, SheWolf is not one of those traditional, artery-clogging red-sauce joints. Lombardo describes the menu as vegetable-centric and points to the options for gluten-free pasta fans. The restaurant will keep a separate pot of gluten-free pasta water boiling during service hours and also employs a separate extruder used only for gluten-free pasta.

Lombardo is receiving 1,000 pounds of whole wheat today ahead of SheWolf's public debut in the hopes it will last him through August, but that will depend on the size of the crowds that turn out to sample his Roman-inspired fare.

Prior to opening the $2-million SheWolf with his childhood friends and business partners Tim Ponton and Frank Arcori, Lombardo was the executive chef at renowned Italian restaurant Bacco in Southfield, Michigan and previously held high-profile chef positions in Washington, D.C.

While climbing the ranks of the kitchen brigade, Lombardo spent years working in Michelin-starred kitchens around Italy and spent all of last August in Rome researching the cuisine of the city at the heart of his new project.

And while the very Italian menu is modeled after the contemporary restaurants of the Eternal City, SheWolf would be considered a unique concept anywhere.

"When I went to Rome I couldn't find anybody milling flour," Lombardo said.

The name, too, is a hybrid of his Italian background and American upbringing in Sterling Heights. Pastificio is Italian for "pasta factory" and "bar" needs no explanation.

"I'm an Italian-American," he said. "Italian is my second language. We have pastificio in there as the second word of the name, but the first word is in English."

The Branzino Nero ($14) from SheWolf Pastificio & Bar features raw black sea bass, pickled ramps, radishes and puffed farro.

Jesse David Green

Designed by Ron and Roman architects, the 90-seat restaurant is anchored by a square-shaped bar in the center made up of mismatched granite slabs – a nod to the east-side Italian contractors the chef grew up with who build their basement kitchens from granite scraps.

The 3,300-square-foot space features a glass-lined wine cellar on one wall, an open kitchen in the back and a glass-enclosed milling room completely visible to diners. An old barrel full of wheat hangs high overhead, not far from an oversized pasta pot that's been repurposed as a light fixture.

The entire front wall of the restaurant is one large sliding door wall, which opens up to a 30-seat outdoor patio lined with colorful flower boxes.

Sneak peek look inside SheWolf, Roman restaurant debuting Friday Chef Anthony Lombardo's highly anticipated Italian restaurant, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, makes its public debut in Detroit's Cass Corridor Friday, June 29, 2018. 01 / 13 Chef Anthony Lombardo's highly anticipated Italian restaurant, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, makes its public debut in Detroit's Cass Corridor Friday, June 29, 2018. 01 / 13

SheWolf's tri-fold menu features 10 "starter" items, including a couple focaccia options, three raw preparations and a handful of antipasti like panzanella primavera and farinata fiori di zucchine – a chickpea-flour pancake with salsa verde and spring onions that's both vegan and gluten-free. Another option, Italian divorce soup, is a tongue-in-cheek play on the ubiquitous Italian wedding soup.

The center of the menu is all pasta, featuring 10 varieties ranging from the simple cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) to the scarpinocc di patate, potato-filled pasta dumplings that resemble old-fashioned wooden shoes, topped with spring onions, ramps and creamy Taleggio cheese.

Francobolli di Salsiccia ($18) from SheWolf Pastificio & Bar features ricotta- and sausage-filled pasta with salt roasted beets and sage.

Jesse David Green

Finally, the right flap of the menu includes four meat entrees (the 16-ounce tomahawk veal chop is the most expensive item at $49), three fish entrees and three vegetable side dishes (all vegan).

Desserts are simple: panna cotta, semifreddo and soft-serve gelato are among the options, and so is the sizeable list of amari and grappa.

Serving as both sommelier and general manager is Detroit-area restaurant veteran Mindy Lopus, the former owner of Tallulah Wine Bar and Bella Piatti in Birmingham, Michigan, among others.

Lopus has curated an almost entirely Italian wine list, making an exception only for French Champagne. More than two dozen glass pours are offered in the $8-$20 range, with another 100 or so options available by the bottle. All major regions of Italy and many styles are represented, and there are particular values to be found among the wide selection of northern Italian whites – a criminally underappreciated region.

Cocktails at SheWolf focus on low-ABV spritzes ($10-$13), an uncommonly wide selection of vermouth ($8) and a handful of more spirit-forward cocktails ($10-$14).

Each of the five available beers ($9-$14) is from Italy and none are your usual suspects. One of the three draft options is a dry-hopped Belgian-style blonde from Extraomnes brewery in the Lombardy region of Italy. No Perroni on this list.

SheWolf will open its doors on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The restaurant will begin taking reservations on July 6.

Chef Anthony Lombardo's highly anticipated Italian restaurant, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, makes its public debut in Detroit's Cass Corridor Friday, June 29, 2018.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

438 Selden, Detroit.

313-315-3992 and shewolfdetroit.com.

Dinner only Tue.-Sun.

Refined, contemporary Roman-style restaurant with pasta focus and flour milled daily in-house.

Italian-focused beverage program with low-ABV spritzes, vermouths and post-dinner amari and grappa; extensive Italian wine list augmented by small selection of French champagnes.

Reservations accepted starting July 6.

Contact Free Press Restaurant Critic Mark Kurlyandchik: 313-222-5026 or mkurlyandc@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mkurlyandchik and Instagram: curlyhandshake.

2018 restaurant openings Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18 Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com