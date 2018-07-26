A small bomb was set off outside the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese police said.

The bomber, a 26-year-old man, was injured, according to the police.

"There was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries. The local police responded," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement carried by CNN.

It came after reports of an explosion or fire outside the embassy, in the northeast of the Chinese capital.

Earlier Thursday, state media reported that woman sprayed gasoline on herself in a suspected self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the building.

Global Times, the ruling Communist Party’s newspaper, said police detained the woman and took her away at around 11 a.m. local time.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese citizens.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com