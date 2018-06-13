Spirit rolls out a bold new paint scheme for its planes Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. 01 / 43 Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. 01 / 43

Spirit Airlines will expand to Greensboro, making the North Carolina city the 66th destination in its network.

The Greensboro flights are part of an ongoing expansion for fast-growing Spirit, which had announced seven other new routes just a week earlier. Combined, the announcements give Spirit a total of one new destination and 10 new routes. (Scroll to bottom for schedule details on all of the new routes)

In Greensboro, Spirit will begin flying from the Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) on Sept. 6, when it launches non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. A third route – to Orlando – begins a day later. The carrier will fly anywhere from two to four flights a week on the routes, which will operate year-round.

“Spirit is excited to offer the Piedmont Triad ultra-low fares to warm, family-friendly destinations just in time for a winter getaway,” Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ VP of Network Planning, said in a statement.

For GSO, the new flights mean the airport will be served by all three of the USA’s big no-frills, “ultra low-cost” carriers. Allegiant and Frontier already fly from the city, though Frontier’s service to Denver is seasonal.

Spirit’s three Greensboro-Florida routes will not directly overlap with any competitors, though they will go up against service to some secondary airports in the same markets. Allegiant flies non-stop from Greensboro to St. Petersburg (near Tampa) and to Orlando’s secondary Sanford airport.

No airline currently offers non-stop service between Greensboro and Fort Lauderdale, though American’s service from the North Carolina airport includes a route to its busy hub in Miami.

Elsewhere, Spirit announced seven new routes that will fly between the airline’s existing destinations. Atlanta; Detroit; Kansas City; Myrtle Beach, S.C; Newark; and Philadelphia are among cities getting new flights.

Of particular note is that Spirit will take on several of the USA’s biggest carriers on routes from “fortress hubs” dominated by those rivals.

Spirit’s new Newark-Atlanta service, for example, will go head-to-head with both Delta and United. Delta operates its busiest hub in Atlanta while Newark is a major hub for United. Spirit also is adding two new routes from Philadelphia that will overlap with America, which operates a hub there. Another route from Detroit will go against Delta, which counts Detroit as a hub city.

Scroll down for schedule details on all of Spirit's new routes:

Newark-Atlanta

Begins Sept. 6: Daily service; year-round

Direct competitors: Delta, United

Kansas City-Fort Lauderdale

Begins Nov. 9: Four flights a week; seasonal

Direct competitors: Southwest Airlines

Myrtle Beach, S.C.-Orlando

Begins Nov. 10: Two flights a week; year-round

Direct competitors: None

Myrtle Beach, S.C.-Baltimore/Washington (BWI)

Begins Nov. 10: Two flights a week; year-round

Direct competitors: None

Philadelphia-Fort Myers, Fla.

Begins Dec. 13: Three flights a week; seasonal

Direct competitors: American, Frontier

Philadelphia-Tampa

Begins Dec. 14: Four flights a week; seasonal

Direct competitors: American, Frontier, Southwest

Detroit-West Palm Beach

Begins Dec. 21: Four flights a week; seasonal

Direct competitors: Delta

Greensboro, N.C.-Tampa

Begins Sept. 6: Two to three flights a week; year-round

Direct competitors: None direct, but Allegiant flies to nearby St. Petersburg

Greensboro, N.C.-Fort Lauderdale

Begins Sept. 6: Two to three flights a week; year-round

Direct competitors: None

Greensboro, N.C.-Orlando

Begins Sept. 7: Three to four flights a week; year-round

Direct competitors: None direct, but Allegiant flies to nearby Orlando/Sanford

