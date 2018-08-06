A Stranger Things prequel is in the works, but it won’t be streaming anytime soon. This prequel will be in book form. Penguin Random House is partnering with Netflix to publish a series of books based on the series.

The first two titles, set for a release this fall, will be the behind-the-scenes companion book titled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-the-Scenes Companion. The second is an untitled hardcover gift book, just in time for the holidays, for young readers that will offer "advice, wisdom, and warnings from the Stranger Things world,” according to the publisher.

The prequel, written by author Gwenda Bond, will follow next Spring. The prequel will focus on Eleven’s mother and the secretive MKUltra program that would turn her daughter into a government weapon. Additional titles for both adults and young readers will arrive in the spring of 2019.

The popularity of the series extends beyond streaming and publishing. In April, Universal Studios theme parks announced they would transport visitors to the scary Upside Down as it teams up with the show for this fall's edition of Halloween Horror Night, opening in September.

The first two books, scheduled for this fall, will hopefully tide fans over until Season 3 of the series returns. So far little is known of what fans can expect, or even when, with a release date set for some time in 2019. All that’s known so far about the new season is that actors Francesca Reale, Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are joining the cast.

