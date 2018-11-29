For a limited time, Subway's kids meals come with an easy way to get free tickets to the new Mary Poppins movie.

The world's largest restaurant chain is giving away vouchers for free children's movie tickets to "Mary Poppins Returns" with purchase of "Subway Fresh Fit for Kids" meals, while supplies last.

The highly anticipated sequel of Disney’s 54-year-old musical “Mary Poppins” opened in theaters nationwide Dec. 19. Emily Blunt stars as Mary.

The specially-marked kids meals are available at participating U.S. Subway restaurants. Along with the voucher that can be redeemed for a movie ticket with Fandango, kids will also get one of four collectible Mary Poppins Returns-themed greeting cards.

Subway's kids meals come with a free ticket to see Mary Poppins Returns.

Subway

Subway says its customized kids meals have four sandwich options and contain a serving of fruit, one of vegetable and are free of artificial flavors and colors. The drinks have no sugar added.

“Mary Poppins Returns reminds kids that their imaginations are endless, and with our Fresh Fit for Kids meal, they can use their imagination to create their perfect meal," said Lanette Kovachi, Subway's Global Corporate Dietitian in a statement.

How the promotion works

Buy a specially-marked Mary Poppins' meal while supplies last, which contains a rewards code to activate at www.activaterewards.com/subway.

Parents will then get a Fandango code towards a child's movie ticket worth up to $11 including the convenience fee value.

The Fandango code is only valid for purchase of a child's movie ticket via the Fandango app or website, www.fandango.com/promo/Subway, and cannot be redeemed directly at any Fandango partner theater box office.

If the ticket with fee is more than $11, the user must pay the difference and there's a limit of four promo codes per household.

According to the offer details, the codes expire Jan. 7 or when the movie is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first.

Learn more and find full terms at www.activaterewards.com/subway.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

