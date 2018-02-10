Celebrity children, with their creative monikers, often don't have to worry about going through grade school having the same name as a classmate.

The same can be said for young Zeppelin Bram, Jensen Ackles' son.

Ackles, of CW's "Supernatural," explained this week on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" how he and his wife, Danneel, didn't decide on a name for their son until two days after they named his twin sister, Arrow Rhodes. The twins were born Dec. 2, 2016.

Though the parents are fans of Led Zeppelin, it had nothing to do with the band.

Choosing his son's name

Two days after the twin's birth, Arrow had a name, but her brother didn't. Still in the hospital, everyone was "spitting out names," said Ackles, 40.

"And everybody’s looking on, you know, '100 Best Baby Names' sites, and I’m like, ‘We’re not gonna find the name there,'" he said.

The "fun fact," though not so fun, was that his son's umbilical chord was tied into a knot, "which could be very dangerous," Ackles said. The knot was loose and Zeppelin was fine.

"But thinking about that, while thinking about a name, I was like, hmm. I went onto a sailing knot site — like names of knots and at the very end was the zeppelin bend which was the knot that they used to tether the zeppelin blimps to the ground. And I just showed Danneel."

The rest, as they say, is history.

Zeppelin and Arrow have a 5-year-old sister, Justice Jay, whom Ackles said they call JJ.

"Supernatural" is the longest-running show on the CW. The 14th season premieres Oct. 11.

MORE: Comic-Con: 'Supernatural' separates the Winchester brothers in Season 14

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com