Teacher Robin Burr leads a chant to during Friday's protest and rally. Thousands of Kentucky public school teachers rallied Friday to protest possible budget cuts for education. '(Lawmakers)' treat us like mushrooms,' said Nancy Peden, a fourth-grade teacher from Jefferson County Public Schools. 'They keep us in the dark and then feed us a bunch of crap.'

Matt Stone, Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A U.S. Supreme Court decision handed down Wednesday could deal a blow to Kentucky's teachers unions, which in recent months have seen a surge in political activism.

By a 5-4 vote, the nation's high court ruled that public employees, including teachers, cannot be required to pay union dues, even if they're benefiting from the services provided by the union.

Kentucky is one of 28 states that have so-called "right-to-work" laws on the books, meaning that the commonwealth's teachers unions were already precluded from collecting fees from non-union members. But with Wednesday's ruling, that ban becomes a national standard, potentially crippling the financial and political power of unions.

According to the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, others with right-to-work laws are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Guam also has right-to-work laws. The nonprofit organization "affirms the right of every American to work for a living without being compelled to belong to a union."

Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County, Kentucky, teachers union, said his group will ultimately be harmed because its national affiliate, the National Education Association, will see its resources diminish.

June 27: Supreme Court deals major financial blow to nation's public employee unions

April 13: Kentucky teachers rally for education money, fixes to their pensions

In recent months, the Jefferson County union has relied on the national group for legal expertise amid a recommendation for a state takeover of Jefferson County Public Schools. The local union also has used resources from the national group that directly impact student learning, such as professional development sessions for teachers, McKim said.

Under the ruling in Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), unions cannot charge even partial fees to non-members. But unions still must represent non-members during collective bargaining negotiations.

Therefore, non-members can have the benefits won by the union, including those related to wages and benefits, without having to pay their "fair share" of the cost associated with securing those benefits, McKim said.

"I can't think of any other place in the economy where the government requires services to be provided and prohibits the provider from charging a fee," he said. "The president says he doesn't like activist judges who legislate from the bench, but the court, including his appointee, just legislated right-to-work for public employees in every state.

"I find it wrong," he said.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in February.

April 10: Kentucky teachers union calls for 'day of action' Friday

April 2: All 120 county school districts close in Kentucky as teachers rally against bill that would hurt their pensions

Attorneys for Mark Janus, who works for the state of Illinois supporting children caught in the middle of custody disputes, argued that the union violated his First Amendment rights by using his fees to back political candidates whom he did not support.

"Forcing free and independent individuals to endorse ideas they find objectionable raises serious First Amendment concerns," Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. "That includes compelling a person to subsidize the speech of other private speakers."

The timing of the Court's decision comes on the heels of several teacher strikes, work stoppages and demonstrations nationally, including protests in Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona and Oklahoma.

While teachers in other states, such as West Virginia and Oklahoma, protested for higher wages, Kentucky educators gathered by the thousands to protest changes to the state's pension system. Though much of the activism began at a grassroots level — with teachers linking up on Facebook — large-scale demonstrations received logistical support from the Kentucky Education Association (KEA).

KEA President Stephanie Winkler did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

March 30: Kentucky teachers shut down schools in protest over pension bill. Here's what we know

March 8: West Virginia teachers' victory shows 'power of women' as more battles loom

Kentucky passed its right-to-work law in 2017, which had been a priority of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Unions sued to stop the law, but the suit was thrown out earlier this year.

Prior to the law, teachers in Jefferson County public schools would be automatically enrolled in the union, with the choice to opt out if desired, McKim said. Now, teachers must opt in to the union, which charges a member fee of about $1,000 per year, he said.

Wednesday's ruling appeared to support an opt-in policy for all public unions.

"Employees must choose to support the union before anything is taken from them," Alito wrote.

Follow Mandy McLaren on Twitter: @mandy_mclaren.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com