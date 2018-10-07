Taylor Swift is Harper's Bazaar's latest cover girl!

The "Delicate" singer wasn't alone in the issue, however. She interviewed Pattie Boyd, the model and icon who was married to rock stars Eric Clapton and George Harrison.

During the interview, out Tuesday, Swift and Boyd got candid about their connection to music and more.

"We’re both women whose lives have been deeply influenced by songs and songwriting," Swift told Boyd. "I stand on one side of it, and you on the other."

The women also teamed up for a photoshoot where they rocked matching ensembles, including matching newsboy hats and pink sunglasses.

Pattie Boyd and Taylor Swift in Harper's Bazaar

Alexi Lubomirski/Harper's Bazaar

Boyd also opened up about her experiences with the musical legends, including the first time she experience Beatlemania, which Swift described as her "worst nightmare."

"I found it absolutely terrifying. I got to see the Beatles play at a theater in London, and George told me that I should leave with my friends before the last number," she explained. "So before the last song, we got up from our seats and walked toward the nearest exit door, and there were these girls behind me. They followed us out, and they were kicking me and pulling my hair and pushing us all the way down this long passageway."

Swift also found the story behind Clapton's track "Wonderful Tonight" "incredible."

"I came downstairs with trepidation thinking (Eric) was going to be so angry that I’d taken far too long, and instead he said, 'Listen, I’ve just written this song,'" Boyd explained.

Swift also complimented Boyd's outlook on life and asked her for advice.

"I would love to look back on my life with the same clarity, wisdom, and peace that you seem to have," Swift said.

Taylor Swift in Harper's Bazaar

Alexi Lubomirski/Harper's Bazaar

Boyd's advice was simple: "Nothing remains the same."

"If you’re happy or you’re sad, it’s not going to last forever. You just have to keep remembering that," she said.

More: Meghan McCain asks Taylor Swift to meet fan with cancer

More: Taylor Swift thrills fans with touching Pride Month speech at Chicago show

Taylor Swift: through the years It's no surprise that Taylor Swift is the youngest female artist to take home album-of-the-year honors twice. When our girl's not posting videos of her cats on Instagram or going on fun-filled vacays with her long list of celebrity friends, Taylor Swift is casually living out her dream as a global superstar. USA TODAY's Ellen Back takes a look at the 26-year-old artist who has undoubtedly made a name for herself in country and pop music throughout the years. 01 / 19 It's no surprise that Taylor Swift is the youngest female artist to take home album-of-the-year honors twice. When our girl's not posting videos of her cats on Instagram or going on fun-filled vacays with her long list of celebrity friends, Taylor Swift is casually living out her dream as a global superstar. USA TODAY's Ellen Back takes a look at the 26-year-old artist who has undoubtedly made a name for herself in country and pop music throughout the years. 01 / 19

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com