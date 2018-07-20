The movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical "Cats" is getting some star power.

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen are all set to join the cast, according to Deadline and Variety. Corden's rep Jodi Gottlieb confirmed his involvement to USA TODAY in an email Friday.

Although most roles are unclear at this time, Variety reports that Hudson will play Grizabella, the "Glamour Cat"who sings popular track “Memory."

Hudson also appeared to allude to her involvement in a tweet Friday.

Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag! 🐱🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/qMq6W5gAVb — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) July 20, 2018

"Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag!," she tweeted with cat emojis.

Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) will direct the film, which is set to begin shooting this fall in England.

Lee Hall (“Billy Elliot”) based the screenplay on Lloyd Webber’s musical, which was originally adapted from a T.S. Eliot book of children’s poems.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps of Hooper and the reported cast for more information.

More: Taylor Swift is hilariously shocked when two fans get engaged at her meet-and-greet

More: 'The Voice' sets up classic 'Idol' pairing with Clarkson, Hudson set to coach in fall

Taylor Swift: through the years It's no surprise that Taylor Swift is the youngest female artist to take home album-of-the-year honors twice. When our girl's not posting videos of her cats on Instagram or going on fun-filled vacays with her long list of celebrity friends, Taylor Swift is casually living out her dream as a global superstar. USA TODAY's Ellen Back takes a look at the 26-year-old artist who has undoubtedly made a name for herself in country and pop music throughout the years. 01 / 19 It's no surprise that Taylor Swift is the youngest female artist to take home album-of-the-year honors twice. When our girl's not posting videos of her cats on Instagram or going on fun-filled vacays with her long list of celebrity friends, Taylor Swift is casually living out her dream as a global superstar. USA TODAY's Ellen Back takes a look at the 26-year-old artist who has undoubtedly made a name for herself in country and pop music throughout the years. 01 / 19

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com