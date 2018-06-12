Visitors look at a US company Qualcomm stand announcing '5G' technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, 26 February 2018

EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Faster networks, bendable phones, more choices for cord-cutters – even a breakdown in our very own critical thinking, because we’re leaning too heavily on artificial intelligence?

Consumers will have a lot of new tech to digest in the new year ahead, in what is shaping up to be a year of transition. Here’s what to look forward to in consumer tech in 2019.

We’ve been hearing about the wicked fast next-generation of wireless for a few years now, and tests and early deployments of a relatively very small scale have long begun in earnest.

But 2019 is when the commercial rollout of 5G networks starts to become more real in a lot more places, in the U.S. and overseas.

5G is coming

Verizon 5G

Verizon

In this country, the first available 5G-capable smartphones are expected to arrive by the spring, and you’ll also see 5G hotspots and modems by then, if not sooner. At a recent Qualcomm tech summit in Maui, Samsung showed off 5G smartphone prototypes, while AT&T and Verizon set up mini-5G test networks. Those two carriers, plus (pending government approval) a newly-merged T-Mobile and Sprint, all have ambitious designs for 5G.

A quick explainer: 5G combines fast speeds with low "latency" or network responsiveness, which will be critical to the technology’s long-time impact on everything from self-driving cars to remote surgery.

You’ll be well into the next decade before 5G impacts such fields in a massive way. In 2019, the 5G push will be centered around fixed wireless deployments, essentially a broadband substitute for the home, and yes, the early stages of the fast phones you’ll start carrying around in your pocket.

Around the world, Deloitte expects 25 operators to have launched 5G service in at least part of their territory (usually cities) in 2019, with about 1 million 5G-capable handsets to have shipped by year-end. Put that in perspective: since Deloitte projects about 1.5 billion smartphones to be shipped overall in 2019, the 5G share is tiny. But hey, it’s a start.

Flexible screen phones

Samsung foldable display in a traditional phone mode.

Screenshot

Speaking of long-promised tech that hasn’t, um, come into the fold just yet, 2019 also appears to be the year where we finally see commercial phones with flexible displays, a nascent market of devices from Samsung, LG, Huawei, Motorola and possibly others.

Once again, we’ve already gotten hints of what’s possible.

This past October, a Fremont, California, startup known as Royole launched the FlexPai in China, billed as the “world’s first commercial foldable smartphone with a flexible display.” The device costs more than $1,300 and is being pitched initially to developers.

Though not exactly a product yet, Samsung teased its own flexible phone design at a recent developer conference, during which Google announced that Android would support foldable form factors.

In 2019 when such form factors begin to take shape, some important questions will need to be answered. Two of the biggest: What is the ultimate consumer benefit, and just how much will these new-fangled devices cost?

Samsung’s move “highlights the hard reality that this design may be a solution looking for a problem,” notes Wayne Lam, principal analyst for mobile devices and networks at IHS Markit. Color me a skeptic as well, until proven otherwise.

Cord cutting chews away at cable

Apple will launch a streaming on-demand TV rival to Netflix and Amazon Prime. That’s what The Information website wrote this past October, and I have little reason to doubt that the report, which was pinned on unnamed sources, is accurate.

Apple TV

Apple

Apple has been spending big, just like Netflix and Amazon, on original content, leading further credence to the company’s ambitions in the space. Look for the Apple streaming service to launch during the first half of the new year, and be free to users of Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

New services aren’t just coming out of Cupertino. Disney recently announced that it will be launching its Disney+ direct-to-consumer streaming service late in the new year, built around the company’s venerable namesake studio, along with Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars franchise and also National Geographic.

Also coming before the close of 2019 will be a streaming service from AT&T, born out of the completion earlier this year of the AT&T-Time Warner merger.

A new Google operating system?

Starting at $999, Google’s own Pixelbook is a 12.3-inch “convertible” machine with premium materials, extra horsepower, and an integrated Google Assistant.

Pixelbook

Most consumers haven’t heard of Google Fuschia, which is an experimental “open source” operating system that Google has been rather quietly working on for at least a couple of years. Google apparently wants to keep it that way, at least for the moment.

The promise of Fuschia, though, is that it will fuse together variants of Google’s disparate Android and Chrome operating systems, to eventually replace one or the other as the core software inside phones, tablets, computers and connected smart home appliances. For now, Fuschia-talk is reserved for the geeks. The prediction here is that Google will give more visibility to Fuschia in 2019, even if it will presumably take some time before consumers derive any benefits from this still mysterious project.

Mixed bag for new gaming consoles

These are the best portable Switch batteries available today.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Video game fans waiting for the next Microsoft Xbox or Sony PlayStation consoles may be waiting the entire year, though details on each presumed new console are likely to spill out over the coming months. The next Xbox consoles – yes, there may be more than one – reportedly carry the code-name Scarlet, but I don’t think you’ll be able to get your hands on any new boxes until 2020. The same could likely be said for a PS5, though I think there’s a better, albeit still small, chance that Sony’s next-generation console could turn up late in 2019.

All may not be lost entirely when it comes to new video game consoles next year. Look for Nintendo to release an updated Nintendo Switch perhaps as soon as next summer, boasting an improved display and better specs than the current model which was released in 2017. Rumors point to a refresh that is just that, a more powerful version of the existing console that still works with current Switch games, rather than something dramatically different.

8K televisions: Don't hold your breath

We went hands-on with LG's new TVs, which included a curved 4K OLED TV, a bendable 4K OLED, and an 8K TV.

LG

You only recently bought that stunning big-screen 4K TV that has become the anchor of your home theater, and you even got it (relatively) cheap. And now consumer electronics manufacturers want to sell you, yikes, an even larger television built around 8K TV technology, with four times the number of pixels than that TV on your wall. Heck, the industry has to bolster profit margins somehow.

TV makers have been showing off 8K for years but are only now starting to sell them. At the IFA conference in Berlin last August, LG and Samsung showed off mammoth 8K TVs. Samsung is selling its 85" Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV, for a cool $14,999.

Unless your last name is, I dunno, Spielberg or Coogler, I don't see you buying that TV or another 8K model from another TV maker in 2019. So why mention 8K here? Because you'll be hearing a lot more about such TVs moving forward, starting at next months' Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Rest assured, as with 4K and HDTV, prices will fall eventually.

Price is likely the biggest reason most of you reading this won't consider an 8K TV anytime soon. Lack of stuff to watch in 8K is another. At some point, video game content will catch up to 8K and, later, movies you can watch at home. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will also be broadcast in 8K. And the truth is that 4K TV you're watching now still looks awfully good.

An AI-driven rise in "mental obesity"

The influence of artificial intelligence is, well, everywhere, and we consumers are increasingly relying on chatty AI-driven digital assistants in our homes and elsewhere. Is that reliance getting to be a bit too much?

A global online survey conducted by Ericsson makes the very real suggestion that by automating more of our day-to-day decisions, we are in danger of becoming mentally lazy.

Fifty-seven percent of survey respondents want a smartphone to know when they’re getting ill before they themselves detect any symptoms. Another 43 percent of people would like a virtual assistant to decide when they should visit a doctor, dentist or hairdresser. Just over a third believe critical thinking will disappear because of the overuse of virtual assistants. And 31 percent believe that we may have to go to “mind gyms” to practice thinking.

The way I see it, the next time I’m set to write about what’s ahead for the new year in tech, I just might have an AI assistant drum up those predictions.

