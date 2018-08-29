Hold onto your wool caps: we may be in for a brutal winter.
Unlike other news stories predicting a warm, wet winter, the Farmers' Almanac predicts a "colder-than-normal" season, stretching from the Continental Divide to the Appalachians.
“Contrary to the stories storming the web, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing toward a very long, cold, and snow-filled winter," said editor Peter Geiger in a statement on the company's website.
The popular forecaster said frigid conditions are expected in mid-February across the New England, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and the Midwest.
Above-normal snowfall is predicted for the Great Lakes, Midwest, New England and Pacific Northwest, they said.
Stormy conditions are expected to hang around through the official start of spring.