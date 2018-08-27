Tennis star Andy Murray doesn’t get to do much sightseeing when he visits New York City for the U.S. Open.

But when he does, the tennis champion enjoys, of all things, Broadway musicals.

He saw Chicago when R&B superstar Usher played the lead. He’s seen The Lion King twice (He is a father of two.) And he’s also seen War Horse.

Murray, who won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, considers himself a true Road Warrior.

After playing table tennis against his brother Jamie, also a tennis player, at the Langham ,New York, Fifth Avenue hotel, the native of Scotland talked about some of his favorite destinations.

“Vienna is a great city,” he says. “It’s really clean. There are amazing buildings there, lots of history. People are very friendly. There’s good food.”

And he loves Vancouver for its beauty.

“I sort of look at the cities with the point of view of which ones would I live in,” he says.

Even while spending so much time on the road, Murray manages to stay physically healthy. His trick to beating jet lag?

“Black the room out as much as possible,” he says. And, “don’t look at your watch. When you wake up, don’t look at your phone.”

Murray played his first match today. Other tennis champions competing today at the U.S. Open tournament in Flushing, Queens, are Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Rafael Nadal.

