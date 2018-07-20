Chick-fil-A is granting a Texas couple's newborn free food for life and a guaranteed job when she's older after they delivered their baby at a location in San Antonio, according to reports.

Earlier this week, Falon and Robert Griffin were on their way to the hospital but had to make a pit stop at Chick-fil-A to drop their two daughters off with friends.

When they stopped at the fast-food joint, Falon Griffin, like many pregnant women, had to use the bathroom right then. After banging on the doors of the closed fast-food joint, the staff let her in.

Robert documented the experience in a viral Facebook post that had racked up 207,000 reactions and more than 80,000 shares by Friday afternoon.

After kissing the kids goodnight, he returned to the restaurant to check on his wife but instead found the manager telling him his wife was in the bathroom screaming, he wrote.

"I hear high pitched screaming and I was like, okay — this is serious. This is happening. And I got on the phone with a 9-1-1 dispatcher," Brenda Enriquez, the restaurant's drive-through director, told KENS5.

Robert said he saw his newborn coming and knew they had to deliver "right here, right now."

Falon was terrified, as both she and the baby were considered high risk.

Their daughter, who they named Gracelyn, emerged with the umbilical cord "wrapped around her neck twice," according to Robert. He said he didn't tell his wife, but instead asked her to "relax for a minute." He was "somehow able" to unwrap the cord.

Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin was born

Falon Griffin gave birth to her daughter in Chick-Fil-A.

ROBERT GRIFFIN

Robert said paramedics were on the scene 15 minutes later.

"We kept her warm by having the chick fil a staff warm up white towels in the kitchen and keep bringing them to us. We were also on speaker phone relating vitals to the first responders who were on their way. For all the chaos, we all did amazing," Robert wrote.

The couple told KSAT that Chick-fil-A is their favorite food spot. They even bought Gracie a "Little Nugget" onesie three months ago.

Robert ended his Facebook post by adding:

"I thinks it’s pretty ironic that a proud conservative, Christian family would have a baby in a Chick-fil-A, and wrapped in a Trump 2020 T-shirt! BOOM"

