Musk to send team to help with Thai cave rescue mission

Elon Musk’s team of SpaceX and Boring Company engineers is set to arrive in Thailand on Saturday to help rescue the 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave. Earlier in the week, Musk tweeted that he was “happy to help” the Thai government in the rescue, whose efforts have focused on pumping water out of the cave. Despite written assurances from the boys and coach, the situation has grown direr since then: On Friday, a former Thai Navy SEAL died from lack of oxygen while replacing oxygen canisters for the boys, and monsoons are forecasted for this weekend, heightening the risk of flooding the cave. Not all of the boys can swim, and officials say that the boys do not have enough diving training to journey through the narrow, water-filled passages.

Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach.

Last two World Cup semifinal tickets up for grabs

With France's win over Uruguay and Belgium's edge-of-your-seat triumph over Brazil on Friday, the last remaining multiple World Cup winners have been eliminated.Brazil — the five-time World Cup winners — has now come up short in four consecutive World Cups. On Saturday, England — which is riding a wave of momentum — faces Sweden (10 a.m. ET), which has the backing of its famous former player, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who placed a friendly wager with David Beckham. In the other quarterfinal, host nation Russia plays Croatia (2 p.m. ET), which is attempting to reach the semifinal of a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.

Wildfires continue to blaze as hot, dry conditions persist

Dozens of wildfires across the American West continue to burn as rising temperatures and gusty winds are expected to last through the weekend. The nation's first fire fatality in months was reported in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border, officials said Friday. More than 60 wildfires are now burning in 13 states across the U.S., most of them in the West and Alaska, the National Interagency Fire Center reported.In parts of California, Colorado and Utah, hundreds of residents remain under evacuation orders because of the aggressive wildfires, the Weather Channel said.

A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.

Pompeo ends North Korea talks with more questions on denuclearization

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended a second day of talks with senior North Korean officials Saturday, with both sides saying they need clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol, a senior ruling party official in North Korea, met for nearly three hours Friday and then had dinner amid growing skepticism over how serious North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is about giving up his nuclear arsenal following the June 12 summit with President Donald Trump. Doubts over the North’s intentions have grown amid reports it is continuing to expand facilities related to its nuclear and missile programs and that U.S. intelligence is skeptical about its intentions to give up its weapons.

Carribean braces for season's first hurricane

Residents on the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean are bracing this weekend for Beryl, the season's first Atlantic hurricane, to make landfall. The storm is expected to still be a hurricane when it reaches the string of islands late Sunday or Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. The hurricane's path brings a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year’s storms. Enough rain may fall to cause localized flash flooding and mudslides, especially along steep hillsides and in mountainous terrain.

