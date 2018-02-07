A Thai youth soccer team and its coach have been found alive in a vast cave complex where they disappeared more than a week ago, the regional governor has told multiple media outlets.

Twelve players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach had been stranded for 10 days in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand's rugged, mountainous Chiang Rai province. Thai military helicopters, remotely operated underwater vehicles and two drones equipped with heat detectors are assisting in the effort.

The U.S. Pacific Command sent a 30-person rescue team to northern Thailand to aid the desperate search for a group of teen soccer players who disappeared in a vast system of caves.

The search began when a mother reported her son had not returned from soccer practice. The group has not been heard from since the day they went missing.

More: US rescue team aids desperate search for Thailand soccer team

More: 'We must find the children today': Desperate cave search underway

Families of the missing joined by Buddhist monks have been conducting a vigil outside the cave entrance where the boys went in, and their bikes and soccer gear remain strewn in the area.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08 Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com