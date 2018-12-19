You can’t think of theme parks without thinking of Florida. The Sunshine State is a must-visit spot for anyone who loves riding roller coasters, splashing down water slides and immersing themselves in the worlds of their favorite movies and TV shows.
But all the park options can be overwhelming. There are six different parks at Walt Disney World Resort alone, and another three parks at Universal Orlando Resort. Teens chasing thrills don’t necessarily want to find themselves in the same lines as toddlers decked out in their best princess tiaras. So here’s a breakdown of Florida’s top theme parks to help you find the best match for your interests and travel party.
Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Best for: Families with young kids and nostalgic types
The theme park that started it all, the Magic Kingdom first opened its castle doors in 1971. Since then it’s been the spot for Mickey Mouse meet-and-greets, fantastical Dumbo flights and over-the-top fireworks displays. There aren’t a lot of thrills to be found here; the park’s four rollercoasters skew more entry-level than scream-inducing (although riding through the dark on Space Mountain can still offer up surprises).
Head here if you have young kids or if you just love the feeling of yesteryear that’s so palpable in the Orlando-area amusement park. Try to book a meal at Be Our Guest, one of the park’s newer restaurants that features jaw-dropping dining areas modeled after different rooms in the castle from "Beauty and the Beast."
Where to stay: You can’t get much closer than Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which is just a short walk or monorail ride from the Magic Kingdom. It’s home to the popular Chef Mickey’s character buffet and a viewing spot for the nighttime Electrical Water Pageant boat parade.
Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Best for: Wannabe wizards and movie fans
Named top amusement park by TripAdvisor in 2018 (the fourth year in a row), Universal’s Islands of Adventure is where the Wizarding World of Harry Potter first came to life. You’ll see lots of visitors wearing robes and brandishing wands as they head to Hogwarts to travel by broom on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey or stroll through Hogsmeade village with a butterbeer in hand. If you want to ride the Hogwarts Express (and you should), make sure you have a park-to-park ticket, as it travels between Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.
If spells aren’t your thing, there are attractions based on "Jurassic Park" and Marvel superheroes, lots of water rides for cooling off in the Orlando heat, and a Dr. Seuss–themed kiddie area.
Where to stay: From Loews Royal Pacific Resort, you can walk or take complimentary boat service over to Islands of Adventure. Guests at the South Seas–themed hotel get early park admission to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and free Universal Express Unlimited ride access that lets you skip the lines at most attractions, two highly beneficial perks.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Best for: Animal lovers and "Avatar" fans
The park’s popular Pandora area, based on the fantasy world from the movie Avatar, draws visitors looking to immerse themselves in all things Na’vi. You’ll definitely want to visit at night, when the area’s awash in a bioluminescent glow, and snag a FastPass for the Flight of Passage, a 3D ride that simulates flying on the back of a banshee.
For animal encounters, ride the Kilimanjaro Safaris (be on the lookout for baby elephants or giraffes) and walk the park’s various trails to spot everything from gorillas to tigers. Don’t leave without hunting for the Yeti on the Expedition Everest roller coaster.
Where to stay: Enjoy the creature comforts of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Some rooms offer savanna views where you can watch zebras, giraffes, gazelles and other animals from your balcony. On-site restaurants spotlight the flavors and spices of African cuisine.
Universal’s Volcano Bay
Best for: Water enthusiasts in search of the latest and greatest
The newest entrant on the Orlando waterpark scene, Universal’s Volcano Bay offers thrills and experiences you can’t find at other area splash zones — like its TapuTapu wearable technology that holds your place in line and alerts you when it’s time to ride, or TeAwa, the Fearless River, a thrilling inner-tube river ride that’s anything but lazy.
With 19 attractions on a compact 25 acres, it’s easy to hit them all in a day. You’ll be surprised at how many different ways you can plunge down the side of a “volcano,” and how much fun you’ll have doing it.
Where to stay: Book a room at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort for close proximity to Volcano Bay and the ability to get inside an hour before the water park opens to the public. The resort offers lots of retro charm and fun amenities like a lazy river and 10-lane bowling alley.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Best for: Disney movie buffs and "Star Wars" fanatics
Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently celebrated the opening of its Toy Story Land, an imaginative area designed to make visitors feel toy-sized. It’s home to two new rides — the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and spinning Alien Swirling Saucers — plus must-try food items like the S’more French Toast Sandwich and “Totchos” (think tater tots meet nachos).
But the biggest buzz here is for the 2019 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where new attractions will let you fly the Millennium Falcon and board a Star Destroyer. Until that’s unveiled, the little ones can use the Force at Jedi Training, and the whole family can travel the galaxy on Star Tours: The Adventure Continues and pose for pics with Kylo Ren, Chewbacca and other iconic characters.
Where to stay: Until Walt Disney World’s Star Wars–themed hotel opens (hopefully not in a future far, far away), make a reservation at the nearby Disney’s Art of Animation Resort to stay immersed in the movies. With décor inspired by "Cars," "Finding Nemo" and "The Lion King," the resort’s family suites sleep up to six and have two full bathrooms. Disney’s Skyliner gondola transportation system (currently under construction) will eventually connect the Art of Animation Resort to Hollywood Studios so guests can travel by air between the two.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Best for: Thrill-seekers and "Sesame Street" fans
Like roller coasters that really get your heart racing? Then get in line at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, home to a 200-foot-tall floorless dive coaster, a triple-launch coaster and Florida’s first family spin coaster. Coming in 2019: Florida’s tallest launch coaster.
But it’s not all about daredevil drops here. The park’s also a great place for the preschool set, thanks to its Sesame Street Safari of Fun area filled with kiddie rides and attractions, plus photo ops with Elmo and Big Bird. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also one of the largest zoo facilities in the U.S., so animal lovers big and small can see everything from giraffes and cheetahs to sloths and kangaroos while strolling the park.
Where to stay: Less than a mile from Busch Gardens, the new Home2 Suites by Hilton Tampa USF offers spacious rooms with full kitchens, free breakfast and an outdoor saline pool for cooling off after a day in the sun. It’s also close to other Tampa attractions like the Museum of Science and Industry.
Universal Studios Florida
Best for: Speed demons, sci-fi fans and "Simpsons" devotees
The first park at Universal Orlando Resort includes beloved original rides like E.T. Adventure plus the resort’s newest attraction, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, which immerses visitors in the world of the high-speed film franchise.
You can also find rides based on "Men in Black," "The Mummy" and "Transformers" here, along with the white-knuckle thrills of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster, which sends riders on a 90-degree climb toward the sky set to the soundtrack of their choice, and the less-intense-but-still-zippy Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. Make sure to visit the Springfield section for a Duff beer, Krusty Burger and other "Simpsons" fun.
Where to stay: Live like a rock star at the Hard Rock Hotel Orlando, just a short stroll from the park. In addition to the hotel’s amusement park benefits, there’s an underwater sound system at the pool along with musical amenities that you can take advantage of during your stay, from celebrity-curated playlists to a menu of 20 different Fender guitars that can be delivered to your room.
Legoland Florida Resort
Best for: The under-12 set and their parents
If you’re not sure your family’s ready for a theme park with the scale of Walt Disney World, this is the place for you, especially if you have Lego enthusiasts in your household. Located in Winter Haven (less than an hour from the Orlando area), Legoland Florida offers a manageable size and plenty of fun for young kids (but older kids might not be as enthralled).
Kids can drive their own Lego car and boat, brave dragon- and dinosaur-themed roller coasters, and put their ninja moves to the test on an interactive Ninjago ride. Brick-building zones help keep the kiddos occupied while waiting in line. Don’t miss Miniland USA, which features highly detailed Lego re-creations of New York City, San Francisco and other famous locales.
Where to stay: Within walking distance of the park, the Legoland Florida Hotel was designed for brick heads. There’s a Lego pit in the lobby, Legos floating in the pool, and more than 2,000 Lego models made with more than 2 million bricks throughout the hotel. Guestrooms offer cool kid-friendly themes that even makes going to bed fun.
SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica
Best for: Kids who love sea creatures
SeaWorld has weathered its fair share of controversy in recent years, which has kept some visitors away. But if you do head to the Orlando park, you’ll find shows that aim to educate guests about dolphins, orcas and other aquatic life. In addition to its signature animal attractions, the park also offers up plenty of thrill rides, from the tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster in Orlando to a new river raft ride with the world’s tallest drop.
A new "Sesame Street" area opens in 2019 with SeaWorld Orlando’s first-ever parade and re-creations of Mr. Hooper’s store and other landmarks from the TV show. SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park features rides with plenty of dips and drops plus the Dolphin Plunge, which takes riders through clear tubes that travel underwater in the park’s Commerson’s dolphin habitat.
Where to stay: Check into Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld for some R&R after a long day at the park. With spacious guest rooms touted as the largest in Orlando, several on-site restaurants, and a waterpark with slides and splash zones, there’s plenty to keep guests of all ages busy here.
Disney’s Epcot
Best for: Galivanting gourmands and cocktail connoisseurs
Yes, Epcot’s idea of the future isn’t actually so futuristic anymore. And strolling the park’s World Showcase is a pale comparison to actually wandering the streets of Paris or Venice. But if you love good food and drink, and enjoy sipping and sampling in the Florida sun, bring your appetite and walking shoes for a day filled with interesting eats.
Indulge in jalapeño margaritas, chocolate crepes, crispy fish and chips, shawarma chicken and other international delicacies served at carts, counter-service spots and sit-down restaurants throughout the park. You can take in performances by Chinese acrobats, Mexican mariachi bands and other global acts while you nosh. And if you have picky eaters in your family, this is a great place to get them to try new things.
Where to stay: You can walk or take a boat to Epcot’s back entrance from Disney’s Beach Club Resort. It’s got a 3-acre pool area with one of Disney World’s highest hotel water slides and a unique sand-bottomed pool. And it’s a short stroll from the hotel to Disney’s fun-filled Boardwalk area, where you can find restaurants, games and roving entertainment.
Typhoon Lagoon/Blizzard Beach
Best for: Disney fans who want to make a splash
You can’t go wrong at either of the water parks at Walt Disney World. Think of them like two sides of a coin: Blizzard Beach offers a “snowy” ski resort theme complete with a chairlift that travels to the top of Mount Gushmore. You can brave the 120-foot drop of Summit Plummet or travel down the mountain in a more leisurely but still just-as-wet way. Typhoon Lagoon sets a tropical, stormy scene with a 400-foot water coaster and North America’s largest wave pool that churns out seriously powerful 6-foot swells. Both feature play areas for younger kids, lazy rivers, and single- and multi-rider slides.
Where to stay: Stay in the swim at Four Seasons Resort Orlando. The luxury hotel located on Disney property boasts its own 5-acre water park with two water slides, a lazy river, a splash zone and a family pool that shows “dive in” movies on Saturday nights.
This story originally appeared on SmarterTravel.com.
