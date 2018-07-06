— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

With store displays, newspaper ads, and online retailers vying for your attention in the days leading up to Father's Day, buying the perfect gift can be a stressful endeavor. Luckily, you've got the diligent staff of Reviewed to back you up this year.

You see, we've dedicated thousands of hours to testing all sorts of gadgets and appliances in order to separate the products worth buying from the products that ought to be avoided. TVs, headphones, grills, tools... If you name it, there's a good chance we've reviewed it.

This year, we've compiled all of our favorite products—the ones that truly outshined their competition—into a single, diverse Father's Day gift guide. We cast a wide net since every dad is different, but the one thing these products all have in common is that they've all proven themselves to be winners to our talented and thorough team of testers.

So, relax—we've got you covered.

Vizio E Series 2017

For the dad that loves TV & Home Theater

A tried and true Father's Day staple, the gift of a home theater upgrade is sure to impress. Here at our labs in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we put TVs, streaming boxes, and a host of other AV equipment through their paces to determine which devices are worth spending money on.

This year, consider gifting the dad in your life a home theater upgrade that's worthy of our seal of approval.

1. Best TV under $500: Vizio E Series (55-inch)

At less than $500, the 55-inch Vizio E Series is definitely the best TV you can get under $500. It’s a 4K/HDR smart TV that uses Vizio’s new “SmartCast” system and delivers very reliable picture quality for this price range.

While the E Series was actually released last year, you’re getting an awful lot of future-facing tech for not a lot of money, including Vizio’s well-honed full-array backlight LED system.

Buy it from Walmart for $398

2. Best TV under $1000: TCL 6 Series (65-inch)

The TCL 6 Series is a top-notch performer with great HDR specs and a svelte, voice-searchable version of the Roku platform. Input lag is still good, and TCL has improved the sensitivity and granularity of its local dimming system, too. Grab this one up if you want future-facing 4K/ HDR performance for way less than the competition. (If the 65-inch is unavailable, the 55-inch is also great and just $650!)

Buy it from Amazon for $999.97

3. Best Streaming Media Device: Roku Ultra

The Ultra is the top-of-the-line model in the Roku lineup. It supports 4K and HDR content at up to 60 frames per second, comes with Roku’s most advanced remote, and a button on the box will force your remote to make a noise so you can nd it in the cushions.

The remote is still the easiest to use of all the major players, and it now features power/volume buttons that work with your TV. The remote is perfectly sized, has buttons to quickly access popular services, and even includes a headphone jack so you can plug in headphones and listen to what you’re streaming wirelessly—perfect for late-night binge sessions.

Buy it from Amazon for $89.99

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones

Tech gadgets for the dad on the go

Some dads are frequent fliers, some dads are fitness fanatics. We've tested countless headphones and trackers over the years—here are the ones to look out for this Father's Day.

1. Best Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Charge 2

Whether you’re an avid runner or just hoping to move more during the workday, it can be hard to stay motivated. Luckily, the Fitbit Charge 2 has your back. Fitbit’s constant noti cations to move, its community of users, and the app’s usability make it top-notch.

The smartphone app shows all the stats for your daily performance right on the main page. We also loved watching the hour-by-hour heart rate breakdown. Consider us inspired to move!

Buy it from Amazon for $119.95

2. Best Headphones for Travel: Bose QuietComfort 35

Bose’s QuietComfort over-ears are ubiquitous on planes and trains, but for good reason: Noise cancellation and unmatched comfort make them perfect for business class. The Bose QC35s deliver the same level of comfort and performance we’ve come to expect from the QC line, but this time, they’re equipped with wireless functionality.

They don’t come cheap, but the QC35s graduate at the top of their class.

Buy it from Amazon for $329

3. Best Headphones for the Gym: JLab Audio Epic Sport Wireless

The Epic Sport should be able to withstand the rigors of your workout, thanks to serious water and dust resistance, as well as JLab’s signature bendable earhooks. Another high point is the satisfyingly long battery life which, in our experience, clocks in at over 12 hours.

Buy it from Amazon for $99.99

Technivorm Moccamaster

For the dad that makes coffee at 5 a.m.

If the dad in your life can't leave the house without a cup'a joe in tow, we've got you covered. We've spent hours testing the best drip, pod, and iced coffee makers (and we've got the caffeine jitters to prove it).

Here are some of the best coffee gifts for dads of all persuasions.

1. Best Drip Coffee Maker: Technivorm Moccamaster

With its mid-century design and an exposed reservoir, you’ll want to leave the Moccamaster out on the counter even when it’s not in use. But it doesn’t just look great. Indeed, the pricey Moccamaster brews a complex and smooth pot of coffee that ranked highest in our taste test. This machine also fills a full pot quickly—a necessity for the morning rush.

Buy it from Amazon for $299

2. Best Pod Espresso: Keurig K575

Considering that Keurig is responsible for introducing Americans to pod coffee, we weren’t surprised that their flagship K575 topped our list.

With an easy-to-navigate touchscreen and a massive 80-ounce water reservoir, it’s a quick, quiet way to make everything from cocoa to tea to chai—and even soup, too!

Buy it from Amazon for $159.99

3. Best Iced Coffee Maker: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The dishwasher-safe, BPA-free model from Takeya can brew up to a quart of concentrated cold brew coffee. It not only yielded one of the best tasting brews, it also aced our usability tests. The brewer is easy to set up, offers a durable build, and is simple to clean and store for later use. It's also the only brewer that is air-tight while it brews, allowing you to easily store the brewer on its side in a packed fridge.

All of these design choices—combined with a low $25 price tag and glowing user reviews—make the Takeya not only the best cold brewer we tested, but also our best value pick.

Buy it from Amazon for $18.99

iRobot 980

Vacuums for the neat-freak dad

Perhaps better than anyone, we here at Reviewed understand that finding a vacuum that doesn't figuratively suck can be a tall order. We exhaustively test vacuums of all types in order to separate the losers from the winners.

This Father's Day, it might be time to make your dad's weekend chores a little easier by getting him a new gadget to play with.

1. Best Robot Vacuum: iRobot Roomba 980

The iRobot Roomba 980 is the new flagship model from the pioneering home robotics company. It has the battery life and navigation programming to zip from room to room with ease, but it also adds WiFi connectivity and multi-room cleaning. No robot vacuum is perfect—and this one had some trouble with dirt pickup. It’s expensive, too. But if you have a whole floor to clean and the money to spend, it’s worth a look.

Buy it from Amazon for $699

2. Best Shop Vacuum: Craftsman 12004 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum

The Craftsman 12004 was our overall pick for the best wet/dry vacuum because it offered the most well-balanced combination of power, usability, and versatility.

While it wasn’t the largest or most powerful vacuum, it picked up 1.43 gallons of water in just 10 seconds—more than any vacuum its size. The easy-to-remove lter, secure hose, and low price were just the icing on the cake.

Buy it from Sears for $49.99

Spyderco Pocket Knife

For the handyman dad

If you feel like you're on the verge of screwing up Father's Day this year, don't fret—we've taken the time to test some of the most popular and practical tools on the market. It may seem a bit cliché, but nothing hammers home how much you appreciate your crafty dad quite like a gift that'll make him say, "You nailed it."

1. Best Pocket & Folding Knife: Spyderco Delica 4

The Spyderco Delica 4 is the perfect blend of easy-to-use and versatile. The knife stands out from its competitors in two major ways: it has a thumb hole and a wharncliffe blade.

The thumb hole is a great feature because it gives you better control over what you’re doing with the blade, and the triangular shape allows for greater control.

Buy it from Amazon for $74.72

2. Best Multitool: Leatherman Wave Plus

The Leatherman Wave Plus checks all the right boxes, from convenience to quality. All the tools on the Wave exceeded our expectations when we tried them out, including the diamond-coated file and the two high-carbon blades.

The Wave Plus has a smart design, with thick and rounded sides that prevent the multitool from cutting into your palms, even when you’re squeezing the pliers as hard as you can. We also liked the fact that all the tools lock firmly into place, but can be released by pressing down on a textured button.

Buy it from Amazon for $99.95

3. Best Starter Tool Kit: Stanley 65-Piece Homeowner’s Tool Kit

Stanley is a well-respected tool maker with a reputation for qualityand durability, and that impression holds up with this tool kit. The manufacturing quality and materials are at the top of this class of high- value tools: a large and sturdy hammer, ergonomic screwdriver, two pliers, and more.

Buy it from Amazon for $42.99

Napoleon Rogue Gas Grill

For the grill-master dad

Ah, summertime—nothing gets a food-centric father more amped for fair weather than the prospect of cooking for his friends and family from the comfort of his own backyard. This year, treat your dad to a grilling-related gift he can trust by nabbing one of these award-winning products we love.

1. Best Cast Iron Pan: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Lodge has been making its cast iron cookware since 1896, and still makes its whole cast iron line in Tennessee. But heritage isn’t the only reason Lodge remains popular with consumers. Durability, history, and availability at multiple retailers explains why Lodge has become a household name—and why they make our favorite cast iron pan. The Lodge Logic 10-inch skillet sells for just under $20 on sale, but it’s likely to last for generations to come. Our only complaint? It comes with no written warranty, though Lodge claims it will always stand behind its products.

Buy it from Amazon for $14.88

2. Best Gas Grill: Napoleon Rogue 425

Your local big-box store may not have one in stock, but the Napoleon Rogue’s combination of high-quality materials, ample 425-square-inch main grill surface, and beautifully even cooking make it worth tracking down. The base model starts around $599. From there, you have options for an added side burner (gas or infrared), and black or stainless steel finishes. Pound-for-pound, it's our favorite gas grill.

Buy it from AJ Madison for $599

3. Best Charcoal Grill: Weber Original 22” Kettle Grill

Sometimes, the obvious choice is also the correct one. The Weber 22” Original Kettle grill has been in production since 1951, and more than 60 years later it still offers the best combination of price, convenience, and performance. It’s about as simple as they come, constructed from two curved sheets of steel, but the iconic kettle shape isn’t just for looks—the lack of weld points also prevents unwanted heat loss.

Buy it from Amazon for $149

4. Best Portable Grill: Cuisinart Petit Gourmet

Coming in at just under 20 pounds, the Petit Gourmet is perfect if you want to take your grilling show on the road. A simple one-pound propane canister provides enough fuel to cook simple meals with ease. Just bear in mind that this grill can’t reach very high temperatures, so it might take an extra few minutes to cook your steak just the way you like it.

Buy it from Amazon for $121.89

Canon G9 X Mark II

Cameras for the dad who captures every moment

If your dad's a shutterbug, there's a good chance he's not satisfied with the camera built-in to his smartphone. That's where we come in.

We take photography very, very seriously, putting every camera we review through extensive testing in both our imaging lab and out in the real world. If a camera is what you're after, we've got your back better than anyone else.

1. Best Digital Camera Under $500: Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

If you’re the kind of person who still prefers to have a high-quality compact camera that you can carry everywhere, the Canon PowerShot G9 X is an almost ideal pick. It still outperforms smartphones for image quality, with the added benefits of tactile shooting controls, an easy-to-use menu system, and a 3x optical zoom. Available for under $500, it’s an excellent choice for travel or just daily snapshots.

Buy it from Amazon for $399

2. Best Camera Under $1,000: Nikon D5600

This traditional Nikon DSLR has the company’s latest technology inside. Featuring SnapBridge, the Nikon D5600 automatically transfers your photos from the camera to your phone without you having to intervene. While this is good, performance from the D5600 was only okay, and some of its features are starting to show their age a bit. On the whole, this is still an excellent pick for a first-time DSLR shopper. Note that this price is for the body only (throw in a basic 18-55mm lens and the total package runs about $695).

Buy it from Amazon for $596.95

3. Best Travel Zoom Camera: Panasonic Lumix ZS60

The Lumix ZS60 is the latest in a long line of popular travel zooms, and undoubtedly Panasonic’s strongest effort yet. While it costs a little more than most direct competitors, it also offers some really cool features that most can’t match. We’re talking stuff like 4K video capture and in-camera video editing, a touchscreen LCD, and an electronic view nder. There are even totally unique features, like a mode that lets you change your focus point after you take a shot.

Buy it from Amazon for $447.99

4. Best Value Instant Film Camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Instant cameras are back in a big way! We loved the Instax Mini 9 because it has a simple, easy-to-use design. It’s available in lots of fun color options and it’s affordable price earns it points in the value department.

Buy it from Amazon for $56

Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Grooming Kit

For the handsome father

Some dads are hairy—it's just a fact of life.

This Father's Day, make your mark on your dad's beard by giving him the gift of a better grooming experience. After all, some fellas don't know how bad they've had it until they get a new beard trimmer.

1. Best Beard Trimmer: Wahl Lithium Ion+

Wahl is synonymous with professional hair grooming and has been a trusted brand in the industry for nearly 100 years, and this trimmer proves it’s worthy of the prestige. The trimmer combines a sleek, travel-ready design with a truly comfortable and effortless trim. On top of it all, its impressive battery life is leagues above its competitors.

Buy it from Amazon for $59.99

2. Best Value Trimmer: Philips Norelco MG3750

The accessories that come with this trimmer make the value on this $20 trimmer downright amazing. This an all-encompassing trimming kit more than adequately accommodates all facial hair styles and offers a surprisingly smooth trim for the price.

Buy it from Amazon for $19.99

