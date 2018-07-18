— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
After 36 hours of various lightning deals and price drops on our favorite products, Amazon Prime Day is finally over and I can finally take a nap. Seriously, these sales were nuts. Shoppers went crazy over products like the Instant Pot, 23andMe Health+Ancestry DNA Kit, and Amazon Fire TV Stick while saving some serious cash in the process.
If you somehow happened to miss these sales or avoided Prime Day entirely, don't fret—there are still plenty of deals on Amazon every day and some deals from Prime Day are still available (though they might not be as good) and you don't need a Prime membership to get them. Without further ado, here are the best deals from Amazon Prime Day that you can still get.
Top Prime Day Deals Still Available
- 23andMe DNA Testing Kit for Health and Ancestry—$139 (Save $60): This DNA kit looks at your genetic makeup as well as your ancestry. It was $40 cheaper on Prime Day, but this is still a nice discount, and you can get the 23andMe DNA Testing Kit for Ancestry on sale for just $69.
- Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector—$265.99 (Save $84): This portable projector provide a huge HD picture and has a four-hour battery life. That's more than enough to binge some Netflix.
- Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker (800 watts)—$89 (Save $50): The best sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested is just $10 more than its Prime Day price, and is still a great deal.
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide (White)—$129 (Save $50): The best wifi sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested still at its lowest Prime Day Price.
- Fitbit Charge 2—$119.95 (Save $30) : This matches the lowest price ever for our favorite fitness tracker (not counting Black Friday).
- HP Sprocket Photo Printer—$89.99 (Save 36.96):This isn't favorite portable photo printer (we had a few issues with the app), but it's an Amazon best seller and at its lowest price.
- iLife A4S Smart Robot Vacuum—$158.99 (Save $21): This usually $180 smart robot vacuum is our favorite affordable model. It was $30 less on Prime Day, but is still at a decent discount right now.
- Philips Hue White Smart Bulb 4-Pack—$39.99 (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip—$65.99 (Save $24): You'll need the Hue Bridge to use these lights with the app.
- Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen)—$225 (Save $24.99): It's the best known smart thermostat and a great match for homes that use Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
- Zwilling J.A. Henckels International Statement 15-pc Knife Block Set—$94.28 (Save $35.67): After testing these knives, we found that this 18-piece knife set from Zwilling are one of the best. If 15 knives are enough for you, these are a great price that's still the same as Prime Day.
Other Great Deals
- DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter—$782 (Save $217): This is the lowest price this popular drone has ever been.
- eBags Packing Cubes—$34.99 (Save $14.99): Our favorite packing cubes just $0.50 more than their Lighting Deal price.
- Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers—$14.98 (Save 40%): This is a crazy good price for the usually expensive dry-erase markers.
- Hisense 6 Series (65-inch)—$849.99 (Save $150): This is our favorite value TV of 2018.
- Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 —$99.95 (Save $30): There was an insane sale on the Instant Pot Duo, which is now unavailable. If you missed it, you can still get the upgraded model for the same price.
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$119.90 (Save $40)
- Philips Somneo Sunrise Wake up and Sleep Therapy Light—$129.99 (Save $70): This fun, glowing alarm clock is currently at it's lowest price.
- Sony KD49X720E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV—$579 (Save $120.99): $20 more than it's Prime Day price, but still a good deal.
- Xbox Wireless Controller—$48.21 (Save $12)
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time