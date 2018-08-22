Amazon Echo Spot

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you live in an apartment, you may fear that limited space and lack of ability to modify your dwelling will prevent you from creating the smart apartment of your dreams. Certainly, there are limits to what you can install. However, there are plenty of smart home devices that will fit in nicely in your apartment without upsetting your landlord.

The following are products that we've selected specifically with apartment-dwellers in mind, thanks to their compact size and simple installation. Note that in a few cases these are not our favorite overall products, but they're the ones we feel will be best for people living in rentals.

You can find a more detailed version of this article on Reviewed.

1. Best Smart Speaker: Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Amazon Echo Spot offers Alexa’s visual cues and video functionality without taking up much room, which makes it perfect for apartments where space is at a premium. The combination of the small but super useful screen with a sleek, modern design makes this little smart speaker look just as at home on a bedside table as it does on a home office desk, a living room shelf, or a kitchen counter.

Buy the Amazon Echo Spot on Amazon for $129.99

Want something different? Check out The Best Amazon Echo Smart Speakers of 2018

2. Best Smart Light Bulbs: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit (Gen 3)

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit (Gen 3)

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

One of the quickest ways to smarten up your apartment is installing smart light bulbs. They can dramatically change the ambiance of a room, enhance your movie nights, and even keep your home safe while you’re on vacation with smart schedules. Across the board, the Philips Hue smart bulbs topped all of our tests thanks to an easy setup, a robust suite of features, and an intuitive app.

Buy Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit (Gen 3) on Amazon for $179.95

Not sold on these bulbs? Here are The Best Smart Bulbs of 2018

3. Best Streaming Device: Amazon Fire TV (2017)

Amazon Fire TV

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

If you don’t have much room for a streaming box next to your TV, Amazon’s Fire TV is just about perfect. It dangles demurely from your TV’s HDMI port, offering access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Fire TV’s biggest advantage is its inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant for voice searching.

Buy Amazon Fire TV (2017) on Amazon for $39.99

To see the others we tested, go to The Best Media Streaming Devices of 2018

4. Best Smart Thermostat: Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat

Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat

Sensi

You might have to run this one by your landlord, but if they’ll give you permission to install a smart thermostat, the one you want is the Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi thermostat. While Nest and Honeywell may be better known smart thermostat brands, we love this one for its smooth installation process, helpful app, and functionality across multiple “smart” assistants.

Buy Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat on Amazon for $152.88

If you like to shop around, see The Best Smart Thermostats of 2018

5. Best Wi-Fi Router: D-Link DIR-878

D-Link DIR-878

D-Link

All the smart tech in the world won’t do you any good if you have an unreliable internet connection. Our favorite is the D-Link DIR-878. It gave us the best performance across all of our test locations on our wired file transfer test, and at our toughest, long-range test location, the DIR-878 had the best combined read and write throughput—and nearly double the speed of the next-fastest router.

Buy D-Link DIR-878 on Amazon for $99.99

To see how the others stacked up, go to The Best Wi-Fi Routers of 2018

6. Best Smart Plug: iDevices Switch

iDevices Switch

Reviewed / Ben Keough

Having a few smart plugs throughout your apartment is a quick way to make some of your “dumb” appliances and accessories smart. The iDevices Switch was the best smart plug we tested. On top of Android and iOS compatibility, the Switch offers in-depth energy monitoring and seamless integration with the two most popular smart home ecosystems: Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. The Switch only occupies a single outlet on your wall panel, and its own outlet is positioned on the right-hand side—a real advantage if you want to place it snugly behind a couch or bookcase.

Buy iDevices Switch on Amazon for $29.74

The other plugs we’ve tested are found in The Best Smart Plugs of 2018

7. Best Indoor Security Camera: Logitech Circle 2

Logitech Circle 2

Logitech

You don’t have to use a drill or mess with your apartment’s wiring to use a security camera on the premises. In fact, Logitech Circle 2 can be mounted right on an outlet via its plug mount. No wires to mess with at all! The camera also supports Apple HomeKit, which is rare for a security camera, as well as Alexa, Google Assistant, and the clever Logitech Pop buttons. Your leftovers-stealing roommate will be caught red-handed.

Buy Logitech Circle 2 on Amazon for $160.02

See the other options in our coverage of The Best Smart Indoor Security Cameras of 2018

8. Best Water Leak Detector: Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector

Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

If you’re going to lose your security deposit, lose it over something fun like a raucous party – not a water leak from some appliance. The Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak & Freeze Detector can alert you right away if there’s something leaking. The detector works over Wi-Fi for easy setup, doesn't need a hub, and should last up to 3 years on AA batteries. Just leave it in a leak-prone spot and forget about it.

Buy Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector on Amazon for $58.74

See more smart water leak detectors in The Best Smart Water Leak Detectors of 2018

Other Smart Products You Should Consider

All of the above products ranked high against their competitors in our testing. The following products either didn’t rank as high — but might be the best bet for an apartment-dweller — or we haven’t tested beyond my own personal use.

9. Best Smart Smoke Detector: Roost Smart 9V Battery

You might not be able to install a smart smoke/carbon monoxide detector, but you can probably replace your existing detector’s battery with a Roost Smart 9V Battery. The Roost Smart 9V Battery comes in a specially-designed foam package that makes syncing more straightforward. The battery will push your smartphone notifications within around 30 seconds of the detector going off, these notifications make a loud, attention-grabbing sound similar to a smoke detector, which is a feature unique to this brand.

Buy Roost Smart 9V Battery on Amazon for $27.85

Want more than a battery? See The Best Smart Smoke / Carbon Monoxide Detectors and Monitors of 2018

10. Best Smart Mirror: HiMirror Mini

Smart mirrors are becoming more and more common in the smart home, and for good reason. Mirrors that can adjust lighting, help you pick an outfit and tell you the weather. Many of them are yet to be released to the public, but the HiMirror Mini is now available to the public and offers a number of very smart capabilities. Alexa, Facebook, and Spotify integration ensure you stay connected while you put on your makeup. Not only that, but the built-in camera can take detailed photos of your face, produce time lapses to show changes in your skin, and even tell you about your face’s wrinkles, dark spots, blemishes, and redness.

Buy HiMirror Mini on Amazon for $119

For our personal experience with this mirror, read I have flawless skin, says this smart beauty mirror

11. Best Smart Light Switch: Switchmate Rocker

While the Switchmate Rocker wasn’t the best smart switch we’ve reviewed, it might be a reasonable choice for renters since it doesn’t require any wiring. It's more like a remote that you magnetically place over a switch and use to remotely toggle a switch on and off. At around $25 on Amazon (depending on the version), it's not a huge gamble to try Switchmate, and it's really the only option for renters outside of just using smart bulbs.

The Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote is installation-free and a good option if you're willing to invest in Philips Hue Smart Bulbs.

Buy Switchmate Rocker on Amazon for $35.09

Looking for more smart switches? See our coverage of The Best Smart In-Wall Switches of 2018

12. Best Smart Mattress Cover: Eight Sleep Tracker

If you can’t or don’t want to lug a smart mattress into your apartment, you can smarten up your current Queen, King, or California King mattress with the Eight Smart Cover. I’ve had an Eight Mattress with the Smart Cover for over a year, and my husband and I love the Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT the integrations. The feature that we use the most, however, is the dual-zone warming. I sleep very warm, so we keep the house cold at night, and he just heats his side of the bed so he doesn’t freeze to death.

Buy Eight Sleep Tracker on Amazon for $188

Need to catch more Z’s? Here are 7 gadgets that will help you get a good night's sleep

Head to Reviewed for the full list of The Best Smart Home Devices for Apartment’s of 2018 . Reviewed, part of the USA TODAY Network, helps people buy the best stuff and make the most of the stuff they own

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com