Tired of giving your dad ties and sweaters that he never wears for Father’s Day?

Then why not try for something a little more original: How about a block of cheese sculpted to look like your father.

That’s right, five lucky people will get the chance to get a custom-made cheese sculpture that looks like their dad made from a block of Kraft cheese.

But you better hurry because you have until 6 p.m. ET Tuesday to place a bid in an eBay auction. And the latest bid now stands at more than $2,000.

Kraft will be giving all proceeds from the auction to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization that provides meals to more than 46 million people a year, along with a dollar-for-dollar donation match from Kraft up to $25,000.

The sculpting process starts with a 40-pound block of Kraft Sharp Cheddar Cheese and will take three days to craft into your dad’s likeness.

“Will your cheese sculpture be perfect? No. Will it be great? Absolutely (kinda like dad),” Anne Field, director of brand building for Kraft said in a statement.

It’s the ultimate way “to commemorate dad’s cheesy greatness."

