Bedtimes, mealtimes and getting the kids dressed — we share the struggle that parenting can be so we don't cry.

Moms using the hashtag #momproblems remind us that we're not alone, and that Friday is just another day on the calendar with no particular cause for celebration when you're a parent.

Side-eye sayonora

Before I had kids, I was always that person who would side-eye people with screaming kids in public places... Oh how the tables have turned...#momproblems#karma — Kindred Cynic (@KindredCynic) July 1, 2018

Especially a challenge, when you threw it away

Ewww!

What do y'all do with your kids teeth when you get to play tooth fairy? I have a really hard time throwing away sentimental things, but I realized as I added the fourth tooth to an old jewelry box that I'm beginning to feel like a serial killer. #momproblems — Seas the Crazy Blog (@seasthecrazy) June 27, 2018

There's strong, then there's mom-strong

Pretty sure one arm is definitely more visibly muscular than the other... 🤦‍♀️ #momproblems — Babymomma (@runninbabymommy) June 28, 2018

It pairs well with white wine?

There are 4 donuts. The little boy eats the chocolate because it's his favorite. The bigger boy eats the cinnamon crumble because it's his favorite. Dad eats the plain because it's his favorite. Mom eats the glazed because the chocolate is her favorite. #momlife #momproblems — Christy is wayward and angry (@trippingchristy) July 1, 2018

A shame one shoe will be lost in an hour

Entire cities have been built in the same amount of time it takes our 3yr old to put on her shoes. 🤦‍♀️😂 #MomProblems — Krista Voda (@kristavoda) August 3, 2017

Pregnant? Tuck some money away now

In case anyone was wondering, it costs approximately $900 to have a Lego removed from a child's nose. #MomProblems #TheMoreYouKnow — Kayla Thomas (@kaylathomasoma) April 11, 2016

The waiting is terrifying

Each morning I wake up wondering if this will be the day my kids’ headbutt will finally break my nose. #ToddlerLife #momproblems — Sarah Nicholas (@ahavahmama) July 1, 2018

Good to know

Good job, Mom

Just told my 2 year old it's time for bed. Her response was no thanks. I'm so proud of her manners. #toddlerlife #momproblems — Ash (@AshyAlxandra) July 10, 2016

A startling new chapter

My 3rd child has started a new chapter in my life where I have maxi pads stuffed in the bikini top I’m wearing because I ran out of clean nursing bras... oh AND nursing pads!... I NEVER said it was the sexiest chapter!#MomProblems #MomLife #BoyMom #CommitMeImAMom #Parenting — Shannon Hines (@CommitMeImAMom) July 1, 2018

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com