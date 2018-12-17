The most expensed hotels, restaurants airlines for business travelers Jimmy John's is the 10th most expensed restaurants among business travelers, according to Certify. The average amount spent there is $39.27. Wendy's restaurant is the ninth most expensed restaurants among business travelers, according to Certify. The average amount spent is $10.52. 1897 is one of many HMS Host restaurants. It is the eighth most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. Burger King is the seventh most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. Dunkin' Donuts is the sixth most in demand restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. Subway is the fifth most in demand restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. Chick-fil-A is the fourth most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. Panera is the third most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. This is the Fuji Apple Turkey salad. McDonald's is the second most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. Starbucks is the most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. Fairfield Inn in the 10th most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. Hyatt is the ninth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Ccertify. Doubletree by Hilton is the eighth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. Holiday Inn is the seventh momst expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. This is the Holiday in in Pensacola. Hilton is the sixth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. Hilton Garden Inn is the fifth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. Holiday Inn Express is the fourth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. Courtyard by Marriott is the third most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. Marriott is the second most expense hotel brand among business travelers, according to Certify. The Hampton Inn & Suites is the most expensed hotel brand among business travelers, according to Certify. United Airlines is the fourth most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify. Southwest Airlines is the third most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify. American Airlines is the second most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify. Delta Air Lines is the most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify.

Hotel bills. Food. Rental cars. These are the typical items you will find on a business traveler’s expense report.

But sometimes, business travelers get a little more creative with how they spend their company’s money.

Every winter since 2013, Certify, a company that tracks business expenses, has asked business travelers and finance professionals to share the craziest expenses they have submitted or reviewed over the past year.

To celebrate the five-year anniversary of this survey, Certify has prepared a list of the "best of the best" among these expenses. Some, but not all, were approved.

The most expensive expense report included $10,000 in flight changes submitted this year.

It was not approved, perhaps because the employee missed the flight because he or she ended up in jail.

The Chief Financial Officer also pointed out that the hotel bill included “repairing hole punched in the wall.”

Another expensive request for reimbursement was a $6,500 bill for a helicopter ride to work in 2017.

The employee “needed to make it to a client meeting,” the Chief Information Officer of the company wrote.

That too was not approved.

But a hang glider ride in 2017 was approved, even with a $2,000 price tag.

The reason for the hang glider? “To avoid a divorce,” the secretary treasurer of the company said, without elaborating.

The price of towing a vehicle was also considered an acceptable expense. It cost $150 in 2014.

The employee “parked illegally due to the importance of appointment,” said the web designer of the company.

Not all of the expenses involved transportation.

One employee rented a llama in 2016 for $150.

The verdict? Approved.

“Photographer wanted a llama in the picture,” said the vice president of marketing for the company.

Another animal-related expenditure was boarding for a pet snake in 2017.

It cost $30 a day. It was approved.

“Critical expertise needed with limited resources,” is how the independent rental owner described the reasoning for the approval.

Not approved was a separate hotel room for root vegetables in 2015.

It would have cost $85. The salesman was transporting garlic samples.

“I wanted a separate room for garlic samples; couldn’t stand the smell,” the salesman said.

Some employers have been generous with their approval of expenses.

One employee got to expense tickets to a Cher concert for $125 in 2014.

Another got to expense an $8,000 Rolex to show appreciation to a customer.

One of the most outrageous things an employee has put on an expense report is tickets to a Cher concert, according to Certify.

DARREN PATEMAN, EPA-EFE

But perhaps the most bizarre item that was expensed was a human skull.

How much is a human skull worth? It cost $800 in 2013.

The expense was reimbursed, but even the finance manager who approved it acknowledged how bizarre it was.

“Purchasing a human skull for a medical experiment, I would say classifies as an ‘out-of-the-ordinary’ expense,” the manager said.

