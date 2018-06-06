This is the luxury island resort in Singapore where President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try and secure a nuclear deal next week.

The 5-star Capella Hotel, located a quarter-mile off the mainland, promises the "tranquility" of Sentosa Island amid the "vibrance" of the "cosmopolitan" city-state, according to the hotel's website.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders tweeted the location of the long-awaited summit Tuesday. "We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," she added.

Sentosa Island, now home to beaches, luxury hotels, casinos and golf courses, has a dark history. It used to be a Japanese camp for British and Australian prisoners-of-war during World War II. Many Singaporean Chinese who were suspected of acting against Japan were also executed there.

The island was renamed Sentosa, Malay for "peace and tranquility in 1970, following a competition to come up with a new moniker. Its previous name was Pulau Belakang Mati, meaning "Island After Death."

Trump and Kim’s summit is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time June 12 (9 p.m. ET June 11), after it was thrown into uncertainty when Trump canceled it, before negotiations put it back on track.

A U.S. advance team was spotted at the Capella Hotel last week meeting with North Korean officials in preparation for the summit.

On Tuesday evening, workers were painting a fresh coat on the façade, extra security was in place and red carpets were being rolled out at the hotel’s two entrances.

Trump hopes to secure a nuclear deal with North Korea, seeking for Kim to give up his nuclear program, though he stressed last week that the process would likely take longer than a single meeting.

Officials had also considered the Shangri-La Hotel, which hosts an annual international security summit and was the venue for a 2015 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou.

Trump is expected to stay at that hotel, which is near a major shopping district and less secluded than the island facility chosen for his meeting with Kim.

