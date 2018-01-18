National Geographic Travel’s Best Small Cities 2018
"National Geographic Traveler" has unveiled a new list of Best Small Cities for 2018, using a unique formula that rates them according to fun factors like "musically groovy" and "sudsiest." Spokane, Wash.: Hipster Friendly, Most Caffeinated.
Portland, Maine: Most Instagrammed.
Albuquerque: Sudsiest.
Charleston, S.C.: Most Instagrammed, Most Artsy.
Boulder, Colo.: Hipster Friendly, Musically Grooviest, Most Caffeinated, Sudsiest.
Ann Arbor, Mich.: Greenest.
Columbia, S.C.: Best Groomed, Meatiest.
Asheville, N.C.: Most Artsy, Sudsiest.
Greenville, S.C.: Meatiest.
Hagerstown, Md.: Best Groomed.
Reno: Meatiest, Most Dog Friendly.
Santa Cruz, Calif.: Musically Grooviest.
Pensacola, Fla.: Most Dog Friendly.
Hickory, N.C.: Hipster Friendly.
Olympia, Wash.: Most Caffeinated, Greenest.
Lakeland, Fla.: Most Dog Friendly.
Baton Rouge, La.: Best Groomed.
Honolulu: Musically Grooviest, Most Instagrammed, Most Artsy.
Madison, Wis.: Greenest.
Anchorage: Trending - Most Caffeinated.
Kansas City, Mo.: Trending - Most Artsy.
Annapolis, Md.: Trending - Dog Friendly.
Louisville: Trending - Meatiest.
Newport, R.I.: Trending - Best Groomed.
Omaha: Trending - Musically Grooviest
Rapid City, S.D.: Trending - Most Instagrammed.
Healdsburg, Calif.: Trending - Greenest.
New Orleans: Trending - Hipster Friendly.
Pittsburgh: Trending - Sudsiest.

Great cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco are popular for good reasons, chock-full of world-class attractions, amazing architecture and great dining. But they also come with big-city hassles like congestion and high prices. 

So many travelers are turning to smaller cities, which can offer equal quality amenities and experiences in a less stressful setting. National Geographic Traveler has unveiled a new list of Best Small Cities for 2018, using a unique formula that rates them according to fun factors like "musically groovy" and "sudsiest." From great craft beer in New Mexico to Instagram-worthy cityscapes in Maine, see its picks for great American small cities for travelers in the slideshow above. 

TripAdvisor's 'Destinations on the Rise' in 2018
TripAdvisor used a data-driven way to name its "Destinations on the Rise," looking at millions of reviews on its site to determine venues and destinations that saw the greatest positive increases last year. Based on that actvity, plus searches and bookings, TripAdvisor tabbed 10 travel hotspots in the U.S. you should consider for your 2018 trips. 1. Kapaa, Hawaii: Nestled at the base of Nounou (the Sleeping Giant) Mountain on Kauai, Kapaa is a tourist-friendly spot with a diverse array of hotels, shopping centers and restaurants. The Kinipopo Shopping Village is a favorite among travelers for its fun eateries and small keepsake shops. Fans of water sports will have plenty to do with options for snorkeling, kayaking and water skiing. Average annual Kapaa hotel price: $251 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Courtyard Kaua'i at Coconut Beach – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $259 per night.
2. Waco, Texas: Located in central Texas, Waco is home to major attractions such as the Dr. Pepper Museum, which pays homage to the locally invented soft drink, as well as the Waco Mammoth National Monument, a fossil site that is home to the bones of Columbian mammoths. Travelers can also explore the Brazos River, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and may even catch a glimpse of local home remodeling stars Chip and Joanna Gaines around town. Average annual Waco hotel price: $117 per night. Highly-rated value hotel: Comfort Suites Waco North – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $98 per night.
3. Wilmington, N.C.: Wilmington is a vibrant riverfront city with the pedestrian-friendly Riverwalk winding along the Cape Fear River, connecting many of the city’s charming shops, cafés and nightlife with waterfront hotels, parks and the Port City Marina. Annual festivals, such as Riverfest, Wilmington Beer Week and the world-famous North Carolina Azalea Festival, attract crowds year-round. Average annual Wilmington hotel price: $141 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Courtyard Wilmington Downtown/Historic District – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $107 per night.
4. Bend, Ore.: Bend is a natural playground for adventure lovers – travelers can enjoy hiking and fishing along the Deschutes River, mountain biking and skiing at Mount Bachelor, and after building up their appetite, eating at local restaurants and famed breweries and pubs. Bend is a great spot for family-friendly fun as well, with no-fee museums and ski areas for children under 12. Average annual Bend hotel price: $170 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Riverhouse on the Deschutes – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $88 per night.
5. Boulder, Colo.: A mecca for the physically fit, Boulder draws travelers who love the great outdoors to its 30,000 acres of unspoiled land, 200 miles of trails, and city-center paths and rivers. Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is also just a stone’s throw from exceptional skiing and snowshoeing. Average annual Boulder hotel price: $227 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Boulder Adventure Lodge – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $77 per night.
6. Paso Robles, Calif.: Located in central California, Paso Robles, or “Pass of the Oaks,” is close to mountains, beaches and deserts. This region is renowned for wine-making, and is home to more than 170 wineries, 26,000 vineyard acres and 40 varietals of wine. In addition to touring the popular vineyards, travelers can visit the thermal springs, which are said to have healing powers, or one of the more modern spring resorts in the area. Average annual Paso Robles hotel price: $233 per night. Highly rated value hotel: The Oaks Hotel – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $138 per night.
7. Richmond, Va.: Travelers can discover an essential chapter of America's history in the cobblestone streets, river walks and monuments of Richmond. Originally a colonial settlement, Virginia's capital is now a thriving hub for culture, shopping and outdoor fun. Travelers can learn about Civil War history, stroll along the canal downtown or test their nerves whitewater rafting on the James River. Average annual Richmond hotel price: $129 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Hampton Inn & Suites Richmond/Glenside – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $112 per night.
8. Greenville, S.C.: The charming Southern city boasts a thriving arts scene, hundreds of restaurants, shops and boutiques, popular annual festivals, numerous historic sites and museums housing significant collections. Greenville also features a one-of-a-kind “floating” suspension bridge and is set against the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Average annual Greenville hotel price: $144 per night. Highly rated value hotel: La Quinta Inn & Suites Greenville Haywood – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $96 per night.
9. Omaha: Not just a flyover city, Omaha blends down-home charm and with urban chic. With a wealth of local breweries and a thriving music and art scene, Omaha has beer and song options to please many traveler types. History buffs can visit local museums to learn about the city’s pioneer history along the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail. Average annual Omaha hotel price: $129 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Fairfield Inn & Suites Omaha Downtown – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $112 per night.
10. Lexington, Ky.: Lexington is known as Bluegrass Country and as the Horse Capital of the World, but travelers don’t have be avid thoroughbred fans to enjoy the natural beauty, culture and history of the city. There are also many hiking trails through forests, meadows and gentle creeks, as well as historic landmarks, such as the Ashland estate of Henry Clay. Average annual Lexington hotel price: $136 per night. Highly rated value hotel: Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Lexington – current TripAdvisor pricing as low as $88 per night.
TripAdvisor also named the world's top 10 "Destinations on the Rise." 1. Ishigaki, Japan.
2. Kapaa, Hawaii.
3. Nairobi, Kenya.
4. Halifax, Canada.
5. Gdansk, Poland.
6. San Jose, Costa Rica.
7. Riga, Latvia.
8. Rovinj, Croatia.
9. Nerja, Spain.
10. Casablanca, Morocco.
