Thousands marched along 42nd St. in New York City during the Women's March Jan. 21, 2017. The march started near the United Nations and ended in front of Trump Tower on 5th Ave.

Seth Harrison, The Journal News

The organization that helped unite millions of women around the globe in 2017 protest marches said Saturday that it will attempt to do so again in January 2019.

The group had previously announced a Women's March in Washington D.C. and has now invited chapters around the world to join.

"We have witnessed this week that those in power have forgotten that 2 years ago 6 million women — in every continent — lit the world on fire. We spoke out for the rights, freedom, and justice for women and allies everywhere ... On the 19th — 20th of January 2019, we will unite once again," the announcement says.

The Women’s March organization has been a vocal critic of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. After Kavanaugh's nomination proceeded to the Senate floor despite allegations of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford, the group announced the 2019 effort, Women's March Co-Chair Linda Sarsour told CNN.

"Women are outraged. We are enraged at the vote yesterday that came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee," she said.

She told the network that critics say the 2017 march was a "one-hit-wonder." That's not the case, she says.

“Our email inboxes were full: ‘Women’s March, where are you? When are we marching? Tell us when? Tell us where?’” Sarsour told the New York Times.

The 2017 march protested the first full day of President Donald Trump's term in Washington D.C. and at hundreds of other events in all 50 states. Marches also were held across every continent, organizers say.

In 2018, a Power to the Polls rally was held in Las Vegas to commemorate the first anniversary of the international march. That event, and others around the country, focused on the importance of voting.

Women's March Global told USA TODAY that most 2019 marches are currently in the planning stages and will be announced on the organization's website as the events are confirmed. The newly-launched organization serves as a "platform" for organizing international grassroots campaigns, according to its website.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com