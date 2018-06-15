— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

This weekend, Amazon's got some great deals on a variety of items that are great for kids and adults alike. I especially love the moon lamp, but there are some spectacular opportunities for power tools this Saturday only. And the adorable STEM dog would be great for any young smarty-pants with a birthday coming up. Check out the five best Amazon deals on incredible products to see if anything has been on your wishlist.

1. Under $20: A lamp that's out of this world

Enjoy the full moon every day.

CPLA

The first time I saw these lamps, I fell in love. There's something so enchanting about a glowing full moon, especially when you can see it every night. This little lamp, a bit bigger than a softball but smaller than a cantaloupe, is a great addition to a kid's room, a home office, or a porch. The best part is it's portable and rechargeable, so you can illuminate any space for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've seen in months.

Get the CPLA Moon Lamp for $18.99 (Save $4)

2. Under $50: A 4K streaming device so you can cut the cable cord

Say goodbye to cable and commercials.

Amazon

Want to cut ties with your overpriced c able bill and switch to paying for the things you actually want to watch? You'll want a streaming device that can handle all your subscriptions. The Amazon Fire TV is a great choice, especially if you're an Amazon Prime member with access to Amazon Video content. This one can also handle 4K and HDR, and it's $20 off right now. If you're looking for a streaming device, but don't need 4K, the Fire TV Stick offers all the same features as its bigger counterpart, and it's on sale for $30, down from $40.

Get the Amazon Fire TV with 4K and Alexa for $49.99 (Save $20)

3. Under $150: True wireless earbuds for Android fans

Live life cord-free.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

t's no secret that Apple makes the best true wireless earbuds. But if you're not a fan of the brand or just want a different style, Jabra makes the second best pair we've ever tested, and they're back down to the lowest price ever, making them a hair more affordable than Apple's wireless headphones. We love how comfortable they are, their long battery life, and the fact that they're more water/sweat resistant than Apple's AirPods ($159).

Get the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds with Alexa for $149.99 (Save $20)

4. Under $60: A tiny coder's best friend

This little robot is a tiny coder's best friend.

furReal

If you've got a kid in the family who absolutely loves to build and create and experiment, a STEM toy can be the perfect gift. This adorable pup is ideal for kids 6 and older, and right now it's down top the lowest price we've ever seen (originally, this guy cost $120). It's fun to play with by itself, but when you use the companion app, you can really play with the dog in all sorts of fun ways.

Get the furReal Makers Protomax Coding Pup for $53.27

5. Under $100: Power tools for all that yard work

Get more done this summer.

Greenworks

Sick of trimming the hedges with a pair of shears? This is a great time to consider an upgrade. Greenworks, a highly rated power tool company, is running a one-day sale on Amazon on a whole slew of power tools perfect for yard work, and everything's really affordable too.

You've got hedge trimmers, string trimmers, chainsaws, blowers, pole saws, and regular power tools too like a circular saw and a cordless drill. Most come with batteries, but a few don't. If you get multiple tools, the battery fits all of them, so you can swap the battery between tools. But you can pick up extra batteries in this sale too!

