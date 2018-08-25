Get the best accessories for your smartphone.

Anker / Decibullz

It's finally the weekend! After spending the long workweek, well, working, you finally have the free time to do the times you really love—like shopping. Thankfully, each and every day Amazon has some great deals and price drops so you don't have to spend a fortune while scratching that shopping itch. Plus, the best part is you don't even have to leave the house to get an amazing product like one of our favorite robot vacuums, earphones, and bed sheets.

1. One of the best affordable robot vacuums

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger.

Eufy

Vacuuming is one of the most tedious and annoying chores—and sometimes even you miss those hard to reach areas under furniture. That's why we love this robot vacuum from Eufy. Not only does it do the dirty work for you, but it has a super low height of just 3 inches, meaning it can fit under virtually every piece of furniture. Its high suction power also really impressed us in our lab tests, and we loved that it's actually quite quiet. Right now, you can get the typically $230 vacuum for $50 off in black with the code "EUFY1808."

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11s (Slim) for $179.99 (Save $50) with the code "EUFY1808"

2. Charcoal powder for whiter teeth

Keep your teeth bright and shiny.

Active Wow

There's always a new wellness trend, and right now charcoal is pretty hot and apparently you can use it to whiten your teeth. Who knew? Supposedly, the charcoal kicks off a process called adsorption that's said to help remove stains from teeth naturally. With nearly 18,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.4 out of 5 stars, this charcoal powder is definitely a cult-favorite. We haven't tested the product ourselves, but for this sale price, you might as well give it a shot and see for yourself.

Get the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder for $19.99 (Save $5)

3. The best affordable sheets we've ever tested

Sweet dreams.

Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

Whether you need a spare set of sheets for your guest room or a new set for college, there's always a good reason to buy bed sheets when they're on sale. This set from Mellanni are the best affordable sheets we've ever tested because they're super soft and cozy, made from brushed microfiber, they really don’t wrinkle that much, and stains come out easily. They're quality sheets at an affordable price—even more so at the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white.

Get the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, Queen for $18.97 (Save $5.73)

4. One of our favorite earbuds

Jam out with moldable headphones.

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

I think we all can agree that those headphones that come with your phone aren't the best. So whether you're looking for an upgrade or just need a spare pair, we highly recommend the Decibullz Contour. After testing some of the best earbuds out there, we this pair was one of our favorites because they're quite affordable and you can mold them to fit your ears perfectly. Not to mention they have pretty dang good sound for the price and right now, you can get them for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Decibullz Contour for $19.99 (Save $10)

5. A portable charger when you're on-the-go

Charge your phone wherever you are.

Anker

Let's face it: We use our phones a lot and when you're out and about you don't want to run out of battery. That's why it's pretty important to have a portable charger in your bag at all times. This one from Anker has fast charging capabilities, can charge an iPhone up to 3.5 times, and only takes four hours to recharge. It's also pretty slim so it won't take up too much space in a purse or back pocket.

Get the Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 for $28.79 (Save $7.20)

