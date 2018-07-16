Get ready for some of the best Prime Day sales we've ever seen.

Editor's note: We will be updating this post periodically until Amazon Prime Day begins at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST). Once the big event kicks off, head to USA Today for our full list of Amazon Prime Day deals or come back here to get the link.

Amazon Prime Day is the second biggest shopping event of the year. Since its inception in July 2015, Prime day has grown in popularity, in the number of participating retailers the number of shoppers, the amount of money spent, and even the length of the sale. Every year you can truthfully say “this will be the biggest Prime Day yet!” and have it hold true.

This year is no different, and while the 36-hour sale does not officially begin until Monday, July 16, at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST), there are already deals, discounts, and other offers available. You do need to be a Prime member to access the sale, but you can try it free for 30 days to shop Prime Day and try out some of the other member benefits. If you don’t want to pay for it ($119/year or $12.99/month), just cancel the trial before it’s over.

To save you the trouble of sorting through countless products on Amazon, we did (and will continue to do) the legwork for you—and will continue to do until Prime Day is over. And once the sale kicks off, we’ll have a complete list of every deal that’s actually worth your time in this year’s summer event, so be sure to come back to USA Today on Monday to check out the best Prime Day deals.

If you want the savings, but don't want to become a Prime member, lots of other retailers have promised to price match Prime Day prices. There are also plenty of other sales going on in what retailers have affectionately started to call "Black Friday in July."

Deals you can get right now

To encourage shoppers to try Prime (and spend more money on Prime Day), Amazon has been featuring Prime-only Deals of the Day leading up to the main event. Some a decent, some are not. Here’s what we like from today’s selection, as well as a handful of other great Prime Day-quality deals that are available early:

Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector —$399.99 (Save $140) with the code “MARS2EDM” : This is an amazing device. You can watch TV anywhere you want. It has 720p picture quality, can screencast from Android, and has Netflix, YouTube and Hulu apps all built right in. It even has auto-focus, which is super helpful.

Anker Nebula Capsule Portable Project —$266 (Save $84) with the code “7CAPSULE” : This is a smaller, more affordable version of the Mars II. It’s got great picture quality, but isn’t quite 720p like its larger counterpart. I love it just as much, especially because it's even more portable, and highly recommend it if the Mars II sounds too pricey.

Ecovacs Ozmo 601 Robot Mop and Vacuum—$279.98 (Save $120) : We recently tested this robot vacuum, which has a mopping feature, and found it did a solid job at both tasks. You can control it from your smartphone too, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Breville Boss Blender—$269.95 (Save $80) : This beast of a blender is perfect for smoothie fanatics, home chefs, and wedding registries. And this is the lowest price we've seen it sell for ever.

hOmeLabs 3-in-1 Ionic Air Purifier with HEPA Filter—$24.99 (Save 37%) : This highly rated device (usually $40) is on sale for its lowest price ever. It's got good reviews, and you can't beat the price!

Presto 08800 EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener—$19.99 (Save $5): We loved this electric sharpener so much when we tested it that we gave it an Editors' Choice award and named it the best value for electric sharpeners.

Amazon devices

It’s no real shock that the best Prime Day deals always include a slew of Amazon branded items, and many have already launched. Here’s what you can get for a discount right now:

Amazon Cloud Cam—$59.99 (Save $60): It is not the best smart security camera out there, but the Amazon integration, free 24-hour storage, and 50% discount make it pretty appealing.

Kindle—$49.99 (Save $30)

Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40)

Echo Look—$99.99 (Save $100): We're not big fans of this device, but if it's your kind of thing, it's finally available to buy, and it's half off.

Amazon services and brands

One of the perks of a Prime membership is access to free and discounted services (here’s a breakdown of all the member benefits). And during Prime Day, you can take advantage of even bigger discounts on some of their best offerings.

The best Prime Day deals we already know about

While most retailers are keeping quiet about what sales they’ll have for Prime Day, we have managed to get our hands on some good leads. You can add anything from this list to your cart or wishlist to get an alert (from the app) when the deal goes live. It’s one less thing to have to remember!

Reminder: These prices will not be available until Prime Day begins on Monday.

Other retailers are running their own sales right now too

Amazon isn’t the only retailer with a massive sale right now either. A number of popular stores and brands like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Wayfair, Nordstrom, eBay, and more are all holding their own sales right now too, as Prime Day has spurred on the growth of “Black Friday in July.”

See the complete list of summer sales outside of Amazon here.

Check out Amazon's Prime Day destination for the latest deals as well as fun giveaways and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

