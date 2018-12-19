— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

The Google ChromeCast, Instant Pots, and Crayola crayons all have something in common.

They are some of Walmart's top-selling online products for 2018.

The retail giant released data based on 2018 sales data from Walmart.com along with a state-by-state breakdown of who purchased what. And while they didn't reveal which Instant Pot model or which crayon packs were so enticing, there were some interesting trends across the country this year.

The two most popular items were the Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler and Crayola Crayons, tied for being the top-selling item for eight states a piece.

The states big into coloring are Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. On the other side of the winner's circle, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia favored the tumbler.

Paper towels were king in six states: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Toilet paper was the top-seller in Washington while Indiana purchased a lot of toilet bowl cleaner.

A small army of future bakers may be growing in Idaho, where Easy-Bake Oven Refills were the top seller.

The Instant Pot, which some consider an adult version of an Easy Bake Oven (and we at Reviewed consider one of the top kitchen tools) was popular in Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, and Utah.

Tech items didn’t lead the list this year, but the Google Chromecast was most popular in Delaware and Florida, the Nintendo Switch in California, and the Dell 15.6" HD Touch Screen Laptop in New Hampshire. Connecticut shoppers bought a lot of copies of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Blu-ray.

Nevada brought the heat with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs as its top item and three states—Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota—preferred waking up with Folgers Coffee.

State-by-state breakdown

Alabama: Crayola crayons (starting at $0.87)

Alaska: Coconut milk for cooking (starting at $4.32)

Arizona: Ozark Trail 12-ounce can cooler ($6.74)

Arkansas: Instant Pot (starting at $59.95)

California: Nintendo Switch ($299)

Colorado: Inflatable airbed mattress (starting at $14.97)

Connecticut: Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray ($18.96)

Delaware: Google Chromecast ($35)

Florida: Google Chromecast

Georgia: Crayola crayons

Hawaii: Instant Pot

Idaho: Easy-Bake Oven refills (starting at $4.12)

Illinois: Crayola crayons

Indiana: Toilet bowl cleaner (starting at $1.97)

Iowa: Instant Pot

Kansas: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler ($6.74)

Kentucky: Disposable washcloths (starting at $4)

Louisiana: Crayola crayons

Maine: Condensed milk (starting at $1.47)

Maryland: Paper towels (starting at $5.49)

Massachusetts: Paper towels

Michigan: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler

Minnesota: Folgers coffee (starting at $4.14)

Mississippi: Crayola crayons

Missouri: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler

Montana: Folgers coffee

Nebraska: Nestea Unsweetened Iced Tea ($11.22)

Nevada: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs (not currently available)

New Hampshire: Dell 15.6" HD Touchscreen Laptops ($459)

New Jersey: Paper towels

New Mexico: Mason jars (starting at $2.46)

New York: Paper towels

North Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler

North Dakota: Great Value Lemonade (starting at $1.23)

Ohio: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler

Oklahoma: Crayola crayons

Oregon: Pure cane sugar (starting at $2.33)

Pennsylvania: Paper towels

Rhode Island: Paper towels

South Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler

South Dakota: Folgers coffee

Tennessee: Crayola crayons

Texas: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler

Utah: Instant Pot

Vermont: Del Monte creamed corn ($53.50 for 24 cans)

Virginia: Crayola crayons

Washington: Toilet paper (starting at $2)

Washington D.C.: Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa (starting at $2.98)

West Virginia: Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumbler

Wisconsin: PUR Water replacement filters (starting at $6.97)

Wyoming: Freez Pak Reusable Ice (starting at $1.87)

