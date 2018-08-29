Meghan McCain, daughter of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. cries at the casket of her father during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Weds. Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix.

Meghan McCain wept over her father's flag-draped casket in one of the most emotional moments of late U.S. Sen. John McCain's memorial at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday.

Meghan was teary-eyed at several moments during the memorial. As she stepped up to her father's casket after her mother, Cindy, she appeared to shake, placing her hand against it. Her sister Bridget followed.

With her hair pulled back, Meghan entered the memorial with her siblings, all seven of whom attended.

Cindy McCain sits with sons Jack and Jimmy and daughter Meghan during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain at the Arizona Capitol on Aug. 29, 2018. Behind her (from left) are Doug and Sidney, who are John McCain's children from his first marriage, as well as John and Cindy's daughter Bridget.

Meghan was born to Cindy and John McCain in 1984. She has long acted as something of an unofficial spokeswoman for the McCains, ever since she started the blog "McCain Blogette" in 2007 to document her dad's presidential run.

Since then, she has written books and made a career as a conservative columnist and political commentator. In September, she became a co-host of the ABC daytime talk show "The View."

Meghan's emotional reaction drew numerous empathetic tweets of support. Some remembered thier own father.

Oh, God..seeing @MeghanMcCain losing it like that..reminds me of me when I lost my dad...I'm heartbroken for his family and our country..we have all lost a great man..#RIPMaverick — Evey Hammond (@aymiejharris) August 29, 2018

I just can't watch @MeghanMcCain 's heart break on line. To the whole family I'm sorry you lost your dad and husband. There are no politics in a family grieving.#JohnMcCainRIP — Lucia Harper - 🇨🇦 Strategist - Speaker (@YEPBusiness) August 29, 2018

Who doesn't wish they could just hug @MeghanMcCain right now. So heartbreaking. To her he is not the war hero or statesman, he is Dad. #JohnMcCain — Tom Meadus (@Meadus42) August 29, 2018

My heart breaks seeing @MeghanMcCain cry for her father 😪 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 29, 2018

I'm watching the service for Senator #JohnMcCain at the Arizona State Capitol. My heart breaks for @MeghanMcCain for losing her dad, friend, & teacher. Although we are mostly on opposite sides of politics, I still feel for her. May God bless and keep you in your time of mourning. — Tiffany M (@PositivelyTiff) August 29, 2018

John McCain: The dad

