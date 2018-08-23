Elizabeth Hurley is taking the breast stroke to a whole nother level.

The English model and "Austin Powers" actress, 53, posted a video to Instagram Wednesday of herself splashing around the pool while on vacation in Greece – and she does it all topless!

The video shows Hurley wearing nothing but a white bikini bottom before jumping out of the water with her arms crossed in front of her breasts.

"Attempting to swim off the calories," she wrote in the caption with the hashtags #holiday and #greece.

Hurley's toned bod definitely shows that she knows how to stay fit while having fun.

She also tagged her beachwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which appears to be where her bikini bottoms are from. The company also sells bikini tops, in case you were wondering – but clearly, they're optional.

