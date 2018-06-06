If you’re heading to Disney California Adventure in mid-June, be ready for a pier-less experience.

The few attractions still open in Pixar (formerly Paradise) Pier will close as the June 23 grand opening of the rethemed land approaches, according to the park’s calendar.

The Toy Story ride will temporarily close

Toy Story Midway Mania!, the ride/video-game hybrid, will be shut down from June 10 to June 22.

Disney is not saying precisely why they're closing the ride, but the space may be needed for the final preparations needed before Pixar Pier opens in two weeks.

Also closing, but not until June 18, are:

Knick Knack’s , a gift shop, and ice-cream stand.

, a gift shop, and ice-cream stand. The Adorable Snowman’s Frosted Treats.

All reopen when Pixar Pier makes its debut on June 23.

So, expect larger crowds at California Adventure

Toy Story Midway Mania! is one of the most popular rides in Disney California Adventure, making it by far the most impactful closure. While on the ride, guests play a series of 3D video games, the cars spinning and twirling between stops. Waits can reach 90 minutes on busy days.

With one less attraction soaking up guests, expect larger crowds in the rest of the park in the two weeks leading up to Pixar Pier’s debut.

Get a sneak peek at the new Pixar Pier

Want to be among the first to experience the new land? Tickets are still available for the sneak peek on June 22. Held from 3-9 p.m., the event includes access to all of Pixar Pier, from rides on the new Incredicoaster to midway games and free treats. Tickets are $299 , perhaps explaining why they’re still available.

Warning to those heading to California Adventure in the weeks after Pixar Pier opens:

Arrive early, hit the pier first and then stay away the rest of the day. The area will be extremely busy over the next few months, and the Incredicoaster likely will draw lines that will be hours long.

The same happened a year ago when Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout opened, replacing The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride. It quickly became the most popular ride at California Adventure, and at points the line stretched to three hours.

Pro tip, maybe:

The novelty of the pier may lead to lighter crowds around the rest of California Adventure, allowing you to spend some quality time in Cars Land or Hollywood Land.

Or it may not. It's often difficult to predict.

