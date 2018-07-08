A freight train killed 3-year-old boy and injured his 2-year-old sister on Tuesday after the pair sneaked away from their Indiana home, police say.

The collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Portage, Indiana, near the Woodland Village Mobile Home Park, according to the Portage Police Department.

Police believe the pair sneaked out of a screen door in their home and made their way to nearby train tracks. The conductor of the train saw the children on the tracks, blew the horn and attempted to brake, police say.

The Times of Northwest Indiana identified the victims as Caleb and Ellie Wilson.

A family member told the publication that the boy who was killed loved trains.

"Caleb is a train person. Caleb loves trains and, of course, little Ellie follows Caleb everywhere," Denise Benson, who is the sibling's step-grandmother according to the publication, told The Times.

When police arrived at the scene, Caleb was found dead and Ellie was injured and crying, police say.

The Times reports that adults were searching for the children as the collision occurred. In a Tuesday evening Facebook post, the publication reported that Ellie was "awake and talking" according to family.

The collision occurred on tracks owned by CSX, police say. The Times reports that the train was owned by Norfolk Southern.

In a Tuesday evening Facebook post, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that a 2-year-old girl who was struck by a train was "awake and talking" according to family.

Screenshot of a Facebook post made by The Times of Northwest Indiana

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com