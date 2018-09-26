WASHINGTON – Senior managers at the Transportation Security Administration were involved in numerous instances of misconduct – including harassment – according to a new report from Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The report, released in anticipation of a hearing before the committee Thursday afternoon, also accuses top officials of TSA of transferring whistleblowers to distant assignments to punish them and of obstructing the committee investigation.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske, who has just finished a year on the job, told committee members that forced transfers are no longer used, that he has met with whistleblowers and that staff has been trained on their proper treatment.

His goal, Pekoske told committee members, is to change the culture of the agency.

"I want to develop a culture in TSA that is free of retaliation, that values employee input, and results in a very positive working environment with high employee morale," Pekoske said in his first appearance before the committee.

The report and hearing is the latest episode in a probe of the TSA leadership by the committee that dates to 2015.

While it was billed as an effort of the majority, ranking Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland embraced its findings. He called for reforms in three areas: security operations, personnel management and transparency.

The committee investigation found that the TSA’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended firing a top official at the agency who pursued an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Instead, the TSA chief counsel’s office intervened and agreed to a 14-day suspension and a demotion without a loss of pay.

In another case, the same TSA office recommended removal of another top official who was convicted of driving while intoxicated. Instead, she was given a 14-day suspension.

The report cites four TSA executives who attempted to transfer whistleblowers, including one from Iowa to Maine and another from Minnesota to Florida and several from Hawaii to the mainland. These occurred before Pekoske took over as administrator.

The TSA is part of the Department of Homeland Security and the report accuses DHS Principal Deputy General Counsel Joseph Maher of instructing the TSA to redact and withhold documents requested by the committee on the basis of attorney-client privilege. The report also claims he directed the TSA to ignore a subpoena for documents.

The report alleges the misconduct has contributed to the high employee turnover rate at the TSA and low ratings in job satisfaction surveys of federal agencies.

