A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Chris spinning off the U.S. East Coast on Monday, July 9, 2018.

NOAA

A pair of tropical systems Monday were spinning near U.S. shores, with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl threatening to bring flooding rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and Tropical Storm Chris lurking off the Carolina coast.

In the Caribbean, the system will be the first test for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as they still struggle to recover from last year’s devastating storms.

Although Beryl disintegrated after rushing over Dominica and into the eastern Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said the remnants still could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain pounding on homes in Puerto Rico still damaged by Hurricane Maria in September.

"The main hazards will be torrential rainfall and strong, gusty winds," the National Weather Service in San Juan said. "Winds will peak at 20-25 mph with strong, gusty

winds of 35-45 mph."

Also a concern are "urban flooding and rapid rises along rivers and small streams, as well as mudslides in areas of steep terrain are also likely across portions of the

islands today," the weather service said.

Officials said 24,000 customers had already lost power across Puerto Rico, and Gov. Ricardo Rossello urged people without sturdy roofs to stay with relatives or go to one of 14 government shelters that opened.

Beryl could regenerate back into a tropical storm or a hurricane later this week but should stay east of the U.S. coast.

Tropical Storm Chris continued to meander just off the Carolina coast on Monday, the hurricane center said.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Chris had winds of 60 mph and was located about 215 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It's expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday and then head out to sea, potentially clipping Atlantic Canada as a tropical storm later in the week.

Swells generated by Chris are expected to affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic states. "These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the hurricane center said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

