Sandra Patricia Castaneda was deported to Guatemala, leaving behind her son who remained in the U.S. He was separated from her after the two crossed the border illegally on May 25 near El Paso, Texas. In Guatemala, gangs had threatened to kill him for refusing to join them. He lives with relatives in Texas, where he plans to apply for asylum.

Nick Oza/The Republic

The Trump administration is taking steps to indefinitely detain undocumented families that arrive at the border seeking asylum rather than releasing them into the community while their immigration cases are pending.

Under proposed regulations to be filed Friday, the Trump administration will seek to terminate a decades-old legal settlement known as the Flores agreement as part of the administration's continuing effort to deter thousands of undocumented families arriving at the border, the majority of them from Central American countries and regions of Mexico plagued by high levels of poverty, gang and drug cartel violence.

The proposed regulations, however, drew immediate condemnation from some Democrats and immigrant advocates who view the Trump administration's efforts to terminate the Flores settlement as an attack on the human rights of desperate migrant families seeking asylum in the United States.

The Flores agreement, reached in 1997, was initially intended to provide humanitarian protections to undocumented minors who arrive at the border unaccompanied by parents. It sets limits on how long the federal government can detain unaccompanied minors and spells out the conditions under which they must be held.

In 2015, a federal judge in California ruled that the Flores settlement also applies to undocumented children who arrive at the border with their parents.

As a result, federal authorities cannot hold undocumented families in immigration detention facilities for more than 20 days and, under current practice, they are typically released while their immigration cases are pending, a process that can take several years.

The Trump administration has characterized the Flores agreement as a "loophole" and argues that releasing undocumented families encourages more Central American families to make the dangerous journey through Mexico, often with the help of smugglers, under the hope that once they reach the U.S. border they will be allowed to settle permanently in this country.

The Trump administration vowed to seek to replace the Flores agreement with new regulations after being forced to back off a "zero-tolerance policy" this summer that criminally prosecuted anyone caught crossing the border illegally, including parents arriving with children.

Nearly 3,000 children were separated from their parents as a result of the policy, drawing intense criticism and a global outcry. The Trump administration, however, blamed the Flores agreement for the separation of families, arguing that since children couldn’t be held in criminal custody with their parents, they had to be taken away and sent to shelters typically used only to house unaccompanied minors.

Call to end Flores agreement

Miria Maradiaga, 40, of Honduras, plays with her son, Jesus, 5, on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Casa Belen, a migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Currently, there are 56 families in Nogales waiting to apply for asylum.

Sean Logan/The Republic

In proposed regulations to be filed Friday, the Trump administration is seeking to terminate the Flores agreement and replace it with a new system that would let the government detain families for longer periods of time while their immigration cases are pending. The Trump administration maintains that the proposed regulations would still provide the same humanitarian protections to detained minors as under the Flores settlement.

“Today, legal loopholes significantly hinder the department’s ability to appropriately detain and promptly remove family units that have no legal basis to remain in the country,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said, according to the Associated Press. “This rule addresses one of the primary pull factors for illegal immigration and allows the federal government to enforce immigration laws as passed by Congress.”

The proposed regulations, however, are already being denounced by some Democrats and immigrant advocates and likely will be challenged in court.

U.S. District Court Judge Dolly M. Gee rejected a request by administration lawyers this summer to allow for longer family detention.

“The Flores Settlement is not a loophole," U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said in a statement.

The Flores agreement, he said, was the result of over a decade of litigation aimed at "protecting children from prison-like conditions" and the proposed regulations shows the Trump administration is "is doubling down on indefinite detention of immigrant children and families, a cruel and inhumane policy."

“Indefinite detention of mothers and children is not the solution to the trauma caused by family separation of families legitimately seeking asylum," Menendez added. "The harm caused by such a policy is in many cases irreparable. This does not comport with our values and is among the most shameful of this administration’s actions.

Michelle Brane, director of migrant rights and justice program at the Women's Refugee Commission, said the proposed regulations are an attempt to "gut basic standards" on the conditions for detaining immigrant children while in federal custody.

"The Trump administration has been whittling away at the basic rights of women and children since they came into office," Brane said. "Efforts to weaken or eliminate basic child protection standards by calling them loopholes and eliminating their obligations for the basic care of children is just another example of this administration's abdication of human rights."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

