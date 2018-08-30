WASHINGTON – The Trump administration Thursday sided with a group alleging that Harvard University's admission policies discriminate against Asian-American applicants.

In a statement of interest filed in a Massachusetts federal court, the Department of Justice threw its support to students and parents and urged that their discrimination claims be tested at trial.

"No American should be denied admission to school because of their race," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a written statement. "As a recipient of taxpayer dollars, Harvard has a responsibility to conduct its admissions policy without racial discrimination by using meaningful admissions criteria that meet lawful requirements."

In its filing, the government took aim at the university's use of a "personal rating" in its selection process that attempts measure such things as students' "likability" and "human qualities."

The Justice Department asserts that the rating system is subjective and "may be biased against Asian Americans."

The government's action Thursday builds on its scrutiny of Harvard, as the DOJ's Civil Rights Division is in the midst of an inquiry into the university's admission practices.

In a statement, Harvard said that it was "deeply disappointed" by the Justice Department's entry in the case, adding that the government was "recycling the same misleading and hollow arguments that prove nothing more than the emptiness of the case against Harvard."

"This decision is not surprising given the highly irregular investigation the DOJ has engaged in thus far, and its recent action to repeal Obama-era guidelines on the consideration of race in admissions," the university said.

"Harvard does not discriminate against applicants from any group, and will continue to vigorously defend the legal right of every college and university to consider race as one factor among many in college admissions, which the Supreme Court has consistently upheld for more than 40 years."

A coalition of more than two dozen organizations representing racial and ethnic students and alumni rallied to support the school's position.

In a separate court filing Thursday, the coalition characterized the case as an "attempt to upend this settled law and thereby prevent Harvard – and all colleges and universities – from considering race, as one of many factors, in admissions in order to assemble a diverse student body and obtain the educational benefits of diversity."

