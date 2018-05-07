WASHINGTON – Michael Cohen, the personal attorney and close associate of President Donald Trump, has hired Lanny Davis, an ally of former President Bill Clinton, as he considers whether to cooperate with federal prosecutors examining Cohen's business dealings.

"Like most of America, I have been following the matter regarding Michael Cohen with great interest," Davis said in a statement late Thursday. "As an attorney, I have talked to Michael many times in the last two weeks... Michael Cohen deserves to tell his side of the story – subject, of course, to the advice of counsel.”

Davis did not elaborate on what role he would play as an adviser to Cohen, who recently retained former federal prosecutor Guy Petrillo as his lead attorney.

The former Clinton lawyer, however, did refer to Cohen's statements in a recent ABC News interview in which he appeared to distance himself from Trump, saying that he did not share Trump's animosity toward Justice Department special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Davis said he believed that Cohen expressed "sincerity" in the interview, in which the former Trump lawyer also did not dismiss the possibility of cooperating with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Included in Mueller's investigation is an examination of whether Trump sought to obstruct the inquiry by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen said in the ABC News interview. “I put family and country first.”

Davis' announcement comes at a critical time for Cohen, as a court-ordered review of material seized in a April raid of Cohen's offices and home is nearing an end.

Earlier this week, 1.3 million items of potential evidence were turned over to federal prosecutors as part of that review.

Among the transactions federal investigators are reviewing is a $130,000 hush money payment that Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels who has claimed to have had an affair with Trump. Although Trump has denied the relationship, the payment was authorized on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen was long one of Trump's closest aides who ran interference for his former boss on a wide range of personal and legal matters, earning the reputation as a loyal "fixer."

Soon after the FBI raid, Trump seemed to raise the prospect that the government was seeking to turn Cohen into a witness against him.

"Most people will flip if the government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories," Trump said in a April tweet. "Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”

Asked how he might respond if the president or his legal team tries to discredit him, Cohen told ABC:

“I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy. I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.”

Mueller's investigation into Russian ties to the 2016 Trump campaign has resulted in charges against some of his closest advisers, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and ex-campaign officials Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.

