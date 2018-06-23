WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump pushed for Congress to ratify his "zero tolerance" border policy Saturday, using his weekly radio address to accuse "open border Democrats" of supporting loopholes allowing immigrants to cross the border.

"Without the Democrats constantly obstructing, there’s no way you can do it. Without having Democrats voting, there is no way you can get this done," he said. "The Democrats don’t want border security, the Democrats are okay with crime – but we’re not okay with it."



"We need Democrat votes," he said.

While Republicans have a majority in the Senate, there are enough Democrats to allow them to filibuster funding for the border wall and increased enforcement as Trump wants.

But even in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, the GOP couldn't unify behind a single proposal last week, as Trump has sent mixed signals about which of the two Republican bills he supports.

One, a hard-line package of immigration restrictions and enforcement by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., was defeated in the House on Thursday, 193 to 231. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled a more moderate competing proposal from the floor because it didn't have the votes to pass.

Trump broadcast the address as he left Washington Saturday morning for Las Vegas, where he was scheduled to meet with supporters and speak to the Nevada Republican Party Convention.

Trump did not directly address the weeks-long controversy over his administration's policy — ended by executive order on Wednesday — of separating children from their parents at he border.

But he did defend the "zero tolerance" policy of pressing criminal charges against those suspected of crossing the border illegally — which Trump previously used to justify the family separations. And he noted that 90 percent of unaccompanied children crossing the border are ordered to be removed from the country after failing to show for a deportation hearing.

"The United States cannot have an open border to every illegal alien family and minor on the face of the earth," he said. "The driving factor in the surge of illegal families and minors is the belief that there will be no consequence for illegal entry, and no likelihood of removal or reprisal."

