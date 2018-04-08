A former associate involved in President Donald Trump's presidential campaign socialized and invited Maria Butina, a woman charged with operating as a Russian spy, to a Styx concert and his birthday party, according to a report by The Washington Post. 

Emails, documents and interviews by The Post show J.D. Gordon, who served for six months in Trump's campaign as a director of national security then took a job with the transition, exchanged emails with Butina and invited her to attend his birthday party and a concert featuring the rock band Styx. 

Russia espionage Maria Butina
An undated handout picture made available by the Press Service of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation on chamber's official website shows 'The Right to Bear Weapons' Public Organization's Board Chairman Maria Butina posing with a gun in Moscow.
Press Service of Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation/HANDOUT, EPA-EFE

Butina was charged last month with acting as a foreign agent for the Kremlin and infiltrating U.S. political organizations, including the National Rifle Association. Prosecutors have alleged in court filings that Butina, who founded a Russian guns-right group styled after the NRA, exchanged sex for access and a position in a special interest group. 

Gordon and Butina exchanged emails in September and October 2016, just ahead of the presidential election, The Post reports. Gordon, 50, told the newspaper the whole Butina saga is "sensationalized click bait" in an attempt to "smear" Republicans she had contact with over the last several years. 

Gordon previously worked as a spokesman at the Pentagon and on several Republican campaigns. The Post notes he wasn't paid for his work on Trump's campaign and both Gordon and Butin say the relationship between them was not romantic in nature. 

Gun rights activist Maria Butina accused of being a Russian agent
01 / 07
A courtroom sketch shows Maria Butina, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington on July 18, 2018. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States.
02 / 07
An editor looks at the Twitter feed of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to the U.S. with a post about the arrest of Russian woman Maria Butina in Hollywood, Calif. on July 16, 2018.
03 / 07
A courtroom sketch shows Maria Butina, in orange suit listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington on July 18, 2018.
04 / 07
Court papers unsealed on July 16, 2018, photographed in Washington, shows part of the criminal complaint against Maria Butina. She was arrested July 15, 2018 , on a charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government.
05 / 07
Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally on April 21, 2013, in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow.
06 / 07
Mariia Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization, speaks on Oct. 8, 2013, during a press conference in Moscow.
07 / 07
The Right to Bear Weapons Public Organization's Board Chairman Maria Butina attends a discussion at the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation in Moscow on Feb. 24, 2014.

The emails, as described to the newspaper, show the pair met at a party at the Swiss ambassador’s residence in September 2016. 

In one email to Butina, Gordon wrote "we want to reduce hostility with Russia because, look, we have common interests." He included a link of a recent appearance he'd made on RT, a Russian state-run news agency, The Post reported. 

They went back and forth and he invited her to the concert and his birthday party in October. They didn't have any additional contact after Gordon's birthday party in October 2016, according to Robert Driscoll, Butina's attorney. 

Driscoll told The Post that the emails show only that his client was a student eager to network and there wasn't "any significant contact" between the pair. 

