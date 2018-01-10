WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico touted a new trade agreement between the three countries on Monday as an historic deal that would benefit workers across North America.

But the hard work is far from over.

The agreement, which will replace the longstanding North American Free Trade Agreement, still must be ratified by all three countries. The leaders of all three nations are expected to sign the deal by the end of November.

But in the United States, Congress is unlikely to vote on the accord until early next year, when Democrats could potentially hold a slim majority in the House, and maybe even control the Senate, as a result of the mid-term elections in November.

At a Rose Garden news conference Monday, Trump called the new trade agreement "truly historic news" but said he’s “not at all confident” that it would win congressional approval.

“Anything you submit to Congress is trouble no matter what,” Trump said, arguing that Democrats “can take the greatest thing ever done and try to make it sound as bad as possible.”

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has argued with Trump over trade in recent months, said the new deal “will be good for Canadian workers, good for Canadian businesses and good for Canadian families.”

But dairy farmers in Canada already are denouncing the deal for giving the U.S. greater access to Canada’s dairy markets. Trudeau could have a difficult time selling the pact in Quebec, an important dairy-producing province.

Regardless, free and fair trade in North America “is in a much more stable place than it was yesterday,” he said. “We now have a path forward.”

In Mexico, the trade pact faces a much smoother road to passage even as the presidency changes hands in December.

“We celebrate a trilateral deal. The door closes on trade fragmentation in the region,” tweeted Jesús Seade, trade negotiator for Mexico’s incoming president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The agreement, announced late Sunday night just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S., is designed to replace NAFTA, a 25-year-old pact that essentially eliminated tariffs on most goods traded among the three countries.

The deal, the result of 13 months of negotiations, includes new rules for the movement of products between the three countries, and even a new name: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

In a briefing with reporters following Trump’s news conference, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the new trade agreement makes improvements in a number of areas, including rules or origin for automobiles, labor provisions, intellectual property, access to agricultural markets and a new review mechanism.

The last-minute deal will provide the U.S. with greater access to Canada’s dairy market, a concession sought by Trump and U.S. dairy producers. The agreement also contains new rules requiring that a higher percentage of autos be made from parts manufactured in North America.

Under NAFTA, automakers can qualify for zero tariffs if 62.5 percent of their vehicles’ components are manufactured in the U.S., Canada or Mexico. That figure will jump to 75 percent under the new deal. Also, starting in 2020, 30 percent of vehicle production must be done by workers earning an average production wage of at least $16 per hour. By 2023, that percentage will rise to 40 percent.

The agreement will run for 16 years but will be reviewed after six years and could then be extended for another 16.

In Congress, the new deal received favorable reviews from Republicans.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., applauded the Trump administration for “bringing Canada into the fold to reach a trilateral agreement” and said he looks forward to reviewing the text.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said any trade agreement “must be judged by whether it improves the wages, working conditions and well-being of America’s workers and farmers.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that NAFTA needed fixing and that Trump deserves praise for taking steps to improve it. But, “any final agreement must be judged on how it benefits and protects middle-class families and the working people in our country,” he said.

One of the Senate's top Republicans, Sen. John Cornyn, who represents the border state of Texas, said in a statement he was pleased to see the three countries "modernize NAFTA," saying it's "a positive step toward maintaining a strong, unified North American economy, and I look forward to reviewing the details.”

