WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to defend himself against criticism that followed his decision to sign his signature Make America Great Again hats during a surprise visit to visit with U.S. troops in Iraq and Germany.

"If these brave young people ask me to sign their hat, I will sign," Trump posted on Twitter, adding that he did not distribute the hats. "Can you imagine my saying NO?"

Soldiers are prohibited from campaigning in uniform and the red, MAGA hats are a ubiquitous symbol of Trump's 2016 campaign.

The Air Force said in a statement Thursday that there is "no rule against Airmen bringing personal items to be signed by the president,” according to Stars and Stripes.

Trump signed the hats during his first trip to visit with U.S. troops in a combat zone. He met with soldiers at Al Asad Air Base, west of Baghdad, before flying to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

