President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document at an historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday pledging "to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The landmark meeting came after more than a half-century of hostility between their two countries — but the two leaders provided few details of how denuclearization might work. It was the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries, and came less than a year after Trump and Kim threatened each other with nuclear annihilation. And one bargaining chip Kim may have brought to the negotiating table ? An offer to open a Western hamburger franchise in his country's capital, Pyongyang.

House set to vote on bills aimed at fighting deadly opioid epidemic

A series of votes will begin in the House Tuesday on what they hope will help curb the nation’s growing opioid epidemic and provide help for those who are addicted. Many of the proposals have bipartisan support and grew out of a series of hearings held by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which approved 57 opioid bills and sent them to the full House for consideration. The legislation includes proposals that aim to stop illegal drugs like Fentanyl from entering the country and change how opioids are distributed. Nearly 64,000 opioid overdose deaths were recorded in the United States in 2016, the highest number recorded in a single year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last December.

Wisconsin holds closely-watched special elections

Wisconsin will hold two closely-watched special elections Tuesday, the latest test of whether a “blue wave” could be coming this fall. The elections will fill the seats of former Sen. Frank Lasse and former Rep. Keith Ripp, two Republicans who stepped down in December to take jobs in Gov. Scott Walker’s administration. Walker didn’t call special elections at the time, which resulted in a lawsuit by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. The districts are up for election again in November, so both the winners and the losers will have to stay in election mode.

Judge to announce fate of AT&T-Time Warner deal

A federal judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether AT&T should go ahead with its planned $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, home to DC Comics' heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as CNN and HBO. The deal would have far-reaching repercussions for consumers, bringing together the nation's largest telecommunications company and owner of DirecTV with Time Warner's entertainment library. President Trump, dating to before his election, has opposed the deal, saying it would concentrate too much market power in a single company. His animosity against Time Warner's CNN also is well-known.

Coast-to-coast party: Capitals, Warriors celebrate their championships

With the Washington Capitals earning the first Stanley Cup title in their 44-year history, the team will hold a victory parade in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (The Caps players haven't stopped partying since their victory Thursday.) There'll be rejoicing on the opposite side of the country as well, as the Golden State Warriors celebrate back-to-back NBA Championships during a parade hosted by the City of Oakland. For Caps fans looking to bask in the glow of the Stanley Cup in person, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. ET at Constitution and 17th Streets NW. The Warriors' parade is set to start at 11 a.m. PT on Broadway at 11th Street.

