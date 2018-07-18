President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018, after speaking to the annual Nation Rifle Association convention. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: TXSW221

Susan Walsh, AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump met Wednesday with the family of a Secret Service agent who died after suffering a stroke during the president’s European trip.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the body of Special Agent Nole Edward Remagen was returned to the United States.

Remagen, a 19-year-veteran of the Secret Service, suffered a stroke over the weekend while on duty protecting the president in Scotland. He died on Tuesday, after the president had returned to Washington.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted special agent, husband, and father,” Trump said in a statement. “At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service."

Trump left the White House to meet Remagen's family at the base shortly after 1 p.m. and returned two hours later. The meeting was closed to reporters.

Trump met last week with NATO allies, traveled to the U.K. to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and, on Monday, held a series of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Over the weekend Trump visited a golf resort he owns in Turnberry, Scotland.

The agent suffered the stroke on Sunday and was treated in Scotland. The Secret Service said the agent was a "dedicated professional of the highest order" and thanked the medical personnel who gave him "exceptional care and support."

Remagen is survived by a wife and two young children.

The Secret Service has about 3,200 agents. On its "Wall of Honor" the agency lists 36 agents who have died in the line of duty since 1902.

The last death listed on the wall is Christopher Smith, who died of a heart attack in 2005.

Contributing: Christal Hayes

