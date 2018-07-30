US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport on July 29, 2018 in Morristown, New Jersey after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1806C4

AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump renewed his threat Monday to shut down the federal government if Congress does not pass a government funding bill that includes additional money for border security, but his remarks left wide room for negotiation with lawmakers.

"As far as the border is concerned, personally, if we don’t get border security, after many, many years of talk in the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown," Trump said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"We’re the laughingstock of the world."

Congress is working toward a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the federal government or risk shuttering agencies a month before the midterm election.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday that he'd be "willing to 'shut down' government" if the spending bill doesn't include money for border security. He has made similar threats previously, including in a tweet last year in which he wrote that "our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix this mess."

But in response to a question about whether his request for $25 billion for his proposed border wall is a "red line" in talks with Congress, Trump said he would "always leave room open for negotiation.

"I have no red line, unlike President Obama," Trump said, referencing his predecessor's "red line" on the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

"I just want great border security."

More: Rudy Giuliani blasts Michael Cohen, calls former Trump fixer a 'pathological liar'

More: 2018 midterms: President Trump meets with security aides as critics demand federal election plan

More: Political path for Trump, Republicans in midterms cuts through America's soybean fields

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com