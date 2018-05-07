WASHINGTON — President Trump offered a robust defense Tuesday of Rep. Jim Jordan, the powerful House conservative who is facing allegations that he knew about sexual abuse at Ohio State University but did not report or try to stop the misconduct.

Trump said he “100 percent” believes Jordan's statements that he did not know anything about the alleged abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who treated the university's student athletes.

"Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington," Trump told reporters Tuesday. "I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind.”

Trump's comments came even as Jordan, a former wrestling coach at OSU, faced two new accusers.

Shawn Dailey, a former OSU wrestler, told NBC News that Jordan was part of conversations in which other wrestlers talked about Strauss's sexual misconduct.

"I participated with Jimmy and the other wrestlers in locker-room talk about Strauss. We all did," Dailey told NBC News. "It was very common knowledge in the locker room that if you went to Dr. Strauss for anything, you would have to pull your pants down.”

A second former wrestler, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told USA TODAY that he never told Jordan directly about Strauss' abuse but it was widely known in the locker room, where Jordan was a constant presence.

"I think he had to know," this former wrestler said. "He was in the locker room environment on a daily basis. This wasn't just a one year thing. This was decades. It happened before (Jordan) was there and after. It kept going."

Strauss, who served as the team's doctor from the mid-1970s to the late 1990s, died in 2005. Jordan, an Ohio Republican first elected to the House in 2006, worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 until 1995.

Jordan has adamantly denied knowing anything about Strauss's reported behavior.

"It's just not accurate," Jordan told reporters in Ohio on Wednesday. "Never heard of abuse, and if we had, we'd have reported it."

NBC first reported on Tuesday that three other ex-OSU wrestlers said Jordan knew about Strauss's inappropriate touching.

Jordan and his allies have raised questions about the account of Mike DiSabato, one of the first ex-wrestlers to come forward. DiSabato told USA TODAY on Tuesday that Strauss was a "serial groper" and that "everyone knew, including Jim."

DiSabato and two other ex-wrestlers told NBC News it was common knowledge that Strauss showered with the students and inappropriately touched during appointments.

Ian Fury, Jordan's spokesman, said DiSabato sent Jordan a series of emails earlier this year that were concerning. Fury said they have forwarded those messages to the U.S. Capitol Police.

In April, Ohio State announced it was opening an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Strauss. The university's outside attorneys have hired another law firm, Perkins Coie, to conduct an investigation.

"To date, Perkins Coie has interviewed more than 150 former students and witnesses" about the allegations against Strauss, OSU spokesman Benjamin Johnson said on Tuesday. He said the firm has received reports of sexual misconduct committed by Strauss against former male student-athletes in 14 sports and from former patients of the university's student health office.

The investigators said Tuesday they had tried to contact Jordan but had received no response. But the investigating attorney used an incorrect email for the congressman, so Jordan never received the message, Fury said.

Jordan has said he will cooperate with the investigation.

"He has not been contacted by investigators about the matter but will assist them in any way they ask, because if what is alleged is true, the victims deserve a full investigation and justice,” said Fury, his spokesman.

Jordan is one of the most influential conservatives in the House. He co-founded the House Freedom Caucus, a faction of about 30 ultra-conservative Republicans who often buck the GOP leadership on legislation they see as too moderate.

Jordan is weighing a bid for House speaker. It's not clear what impact these allegations could have on his leadership ambitions, but Jordan suggested the timing was suspect.

"The timing makes you wonder," Jordan said Wednesday. "All I know is it's not true."

Contributing: Craig Shoup and Jessie Balmert

