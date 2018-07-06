President Trump and Shinzo Abe

WASHINGTON – President Trump said Thursday he's ready for his close-up with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, even though "I don’t think I have to prepare very much" for next week's session in Singapore — and he might even invite Kim to the White House if things go well.

Exuding optimism, Trump said a nuclear weapons agreement with North Korea would require more than one meeting, but striking a deal could lead to a normalization of relations with North Korea, a country that has frequently declared the United States an enemy.

"It's about attitude, it's about willingness to get things done," Trump said days before he's scheduled to talk with Kim about starting a process toward an agreement. "But I think I've been preparing for this summit for a long time, as has the other side."

“It’s going to be much more than a photo-op," Trump said before his White House meeting with another major player in Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe said he spoke with Trump about North Korea strategy and told the president, "I would like to take this opportunity to make sure that we two have the utmost policy coordination as to our approach to the planned summit meeting."

During a joint news conference, Trump and Abe pledged to work together on North Korea after the Singapore summit.

"Japan and U.S. should closely cooperate with each other so that we will be able to see great success for the historic U.S.-North Korea summit meeting," Abe said.

Trump said his hopes for a nuclear deal include normalization of relations between two countries that have been at odds since the Korean War from 1950-1953. "Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do, I would hope to do, when everything's complete," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.