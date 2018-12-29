President Donald Trump greets members of the five branches of the military by video conference on Christmas Day.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Saturday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid an ongoing trade dispute that has roiled markets.

"Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China," Trump posted on Twitter. "Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!"

Trump and Xi walked away from the Group of 20 summit in Argentina earlier this month touting the outlines of an agreement to suspend U.S. tariffs that had been scheduled to begin in January. Trump had already levied tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods.

But investors grew skittish about the deal days later, setting off uncertainty in the markets. The Dow Jones industrial average closed down slightly on Friday after a week punctuated by huge price swings and its worst Christmas Eve trading day ever.

The White House did not respond to questions Saturday about when the president's call with Xi took place and how long the two leaders spoke.

Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com