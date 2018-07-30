Two Americans were among four foreign cyclists killed in a hit-and-run in Tajikistan.

The U.S. citizens died Sunday along with a Swiss and a Dutch national, and three other tourists were injured in the incident, which occurred in Danghara district, 43 miles from Dushanbe, the capital of the central Asian nation. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

Umarjonni Emmomali, a government spokesman, told CNN that investigators are considering "all possibilities," including terrorism and whether the hit-and-run was an accident.

The Tajikistan Interior Ministry told CNN in a statement that officials found the vehicle that is thought to have struck the tourists in the village of Torbulok. One suspect was arrested and "during the resistance" two other suspects were "eliminated," the statement added. No further information was provided.

Local media reports said the suspects attacked the tourists with knives after the car struck the group, who were touring the country with three others from France, the Netherlands and Switzerland, the BBC reported.

“In working closely with Tajik authorities, we can confirm that two American cyclists were killed in the Danghara district on July 29,” the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Due to privacy concerns, we are unable to share further details. Our condolences go out to the victims' families, and we will continue to work with Tajik authorities in the ongoing investigation,” the statement added.

