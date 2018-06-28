LONDON — British security and intelligence personnel took “inexcusable” actions toward suspected terrorists detained by the United States after 9/11, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday.

Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee published a report that looked into the mistreatment of detainees between 2001 and 2010, and another that examined current issues.

The committee said more could have been done by United Kingdom agencies and ministers “to seek to influence U.S. behavior” and to “distance themselves from mistreatment of detainees.”

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2014 report on CIA torture concluded that U.S. interrogations of terror suspects after 9/11 were more brutal than the CIA previously admitted and in some cases amounted to torture.

Soon after 9/11, there were fears that al-Qaeda might be planning a terror attack in the U.K., and “it was assessed that assisting the U.S. in interviews of U.S.-held detainees might provide access to critical intelligence,” the British committee report said.

From 2002, British intelligence and defense personnel took part in an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 interviews of detainees held by the U.S. in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, the report said.

There was no evidence that British personnel “directly carried out physical mistreatment of detainees,” but the committee found evidence of U.K. personnel “making verbal threats in nine cases” and two cases where detainees “were party to mistreatment administered by others.” One of the U.K. personnel was investigated by police in London, and the other has yet to be fully investigated.

The committee said it reviewed 40,000 documents over three years and heard 50 hours of oral evidence, including from former detainees and three former staff members who came forward as witnesses. The government denied access to the officers involved, forcing the committee to “draw a line” under the inquiry, the report said.

The committee concluded that “the U.K. tolerated actions, and took others, that we regard as inexcusable.” But the panel added that it found “no smoking gun” that U.K. agencies had deliberately overlooked reports of U.S. mistreatment and rendition “as a matter of institutional policy.”

The U.K. agencies, as a "junior partner," did not want to upset the U.S. personnel in case they lost access to intelligence that could prevent a terror attack on British soil.

“With the benefit of hindsight, it is clear that U.K. personnel were working within a new and challenging operating environment for which, in some cases, they were not prepared,” Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement.

“U.K. personnel are bound by applicable principles of domestic and international law. The Government does not participate in, solicit, encourage or condone the use of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment for any purpose,” the statement said.

